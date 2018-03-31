Announcements

Opinion

Bleacher Bum

A snow-covered baseball field on the opening day of the spring sports season in Maryland. Pretty rare, huh?

Del. Grammer: The cover up is complete

On March 16, the Baltimore County House Delegation voted against HB 428, which would require a special audit of Baltimore County Public Schools through the Office of Legislative Audits. I proudly sponsored this bill, which failed on a party line vote with Republicans supporting the bill and …