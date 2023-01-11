Maryland lawmakers will be taking up measures relating to abortion rights and guns, in response to U.S. Supreme Court rulings, when they convene for their 90-day legislative session this Wednesday.

The lawmakers will also be grappling with the licensing and taxing of recreational marijuana to get a marketplace ready by July 1. Filling scores of vacancies across state agencies with the help of a big budget surplus will be another top priority, leading lawmakers say.

