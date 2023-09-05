BCPL 75th anniversary tote.jpg

Customers involved in the Adult Reading Challenge, upon completing the B Well-Read Bingo activity, can visit any BCPL branch by Oct. 28 to pick up one commemorative 75th anniversary tote while supplies last.

 Photo courtesy of BCPL

As part of its 75th anniversary celebration, Baltimore County Public Library has announced the return of the Adult Reading Challenge on Tuesday.

Named B Well-Read Bingo, it runs Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Saturday, Oct. 28. Those who complete the challenge receive a commemorative prize.

  

