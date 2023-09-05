Customers involved in the Adult Reading Challenge, upon completing the B Well-Read Bingo activity, can visit any BCPL branch by Oct. 28 to pick up one commemorative 75th anniversary tote while supplies last.
As part of its 75th anniversary celebration, Baltimore County Public Library has announced the return of the Adult Reading Challenge on Tuesday.
Named B Well-Read Bingo, it runs Tuesday, Sept. 5 through Saturday, Oct. 28. Those who complete the challenge receive a commemorative prize.
There are two ways for customers to play: (1) by using the Beanstack app or website, or (2) by using a paper game board.
In Beanstack, the interactive game board tracks a participant’s activity to earn badges. Once registered, they can click on the bingo card and select any square to see that square’s challenge. Examples include reading something mysterious, re-reading a childhood favorite, following the library’s social media accounts or downloading the B Mobile app.
After completing the square’s challenge, the participant earns the badge for that square. If customers prefer playing with a paper game board, they are available at any of our branches or they can download a copy.
If customers need help finding books to fit the categories, the library created a booklist of novels throughout the last 75 years. They can also ask staff at the service desk for suggestions.
“We are delighted to revive this fan-favorite competition in relation to our 75th anniversary,” said Julie Brophy, the library’s adult and community engagement manager. “This is a challenge that works for everyone, from adults who want to fall back into love with reading to book enthusiasts who want to dive into a new genre.”
Finish the B Well-Read Bingo by completing any row across, down or diagonally. Those playing on Beanstack receive a bingo badge. Customers can then visit any branch by Saturday, Oct. 28 to pick up one commemorative 75th anniversary tote while supplies last.
The Adult Reading Challenge is sponsored by Foundation for Baltimore County Public Library.
