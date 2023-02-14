Angels Irene and Linda

Irene Spatafore (left) and Linda Laskey speak from the podium during the Angels Support Your Troops luncheon on Saturday, Feb. 11.

 Photo by Connor Bolinder

Local military support group Angels Supporting Your Troops held an event on Saturday at Sparrows Point Country Club to thank last year's donors and volunteers.

The event kicked off with a welcoming speech from Linda Laskey that was followed by a brief prayer service for both fallen and living soldiers. More than 50 people attended event.  

