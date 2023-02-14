Local military support group Angels Supporting Your Troops held an event on Saturday at Sparrows Point Country Club to thank last year's donors and volunteers.
The event kicked off with a welcoming speech from Linda Laskey that was followed by a brief prayer service for both fallen and living soldiers. More than 50 people attended event.
As donors and their guests were gathered in their seats at the country club, they were serenaded by the performance of Baltimore’s Fisher Girls, a singer-songwriter duo of Alma and Raquel Fisher that sings gospel and blues music.
The duo put together a rendition of their own songs while also singing "The Star-Spangled Banner" immediately after.
After their lofty performance and opening to the event, that’s when Angels Supporting Your Troops founder Irene Spatafore took to the microphone.
When it comes helping out American soldiers oversees, Spatafore has answered the call for the past for the past 13 years.
“My daughter and I started this — we didn’t know where to go, we didn’t who would take us in,” Irene Spatafore said.
According to the group's 89-year-old founder, she began sending care packages to her grandson who was fighting overseas in Kuwait when she had the idea of expanding it to more soldiers.
Spatafore detailed how then-Secretary of Veterans Affairs Edward Chow, appointed by former Gov. Martin O’Malley, had named the group of volunteers Angels, and the name had stuck ever since.
With the group beginning in 2010, Angels Supporting Your Troops had packaged 166 boxes of supplies for more than 616 of service men and women overseas in their first 16 months of operations. Now, every soldier receives 50-55 items in their care package, according to the group.
“I had to find a place and it wasn’t easy,” Spatafore said.
That’s when she and her merry band of volunteers connected with Pastor Terry Turbin and found a home for her organization at Sonshine Fellowship Church, allowing the Angles to use the church for storage.
Angels Supporting Your Troops would stay at Sonshine Fellowship Church on Sollers Point Road for the next nine years before moving their operations to The Church of God on Yorkway. The group now resides on Diehlwood Road by Our Lady of Hope/St. Luke School.
Though locally recognized for here efforts in supporting the military, Spatafore remains humble in her actions by thanking the many volunteers Angels Supporting Your Troops has had.
“We have people who who do a lot of things for us,” Spatafore said.
The event coordinator Linda Laskey followed after Spatafore’s speech, describing the organization as being “truly uplifted by the hands of God.”
Laskey went on to talk about how she had gone to Spatafore, who is also a locally popular seamstress, to get some clothes tailored, when the organization’s founder said she needed a ride to Ocean City to receive more funds from the Veterans Association.
Laskey volunteered herself to take the Women of the Year, at the time, to the Eastern Shore, and she’s been Spatafore’s sidekick for over a decade since.
“I’m in my passion,” Laskey said. “I love Angels and my heart and soul is into this organization.”
For any reader who would like to put together care packages for Angels Supporting Your Troops, the group lays out a list of supplies before anyone goes shopping:
Toiletries: Lip balm, medicated foot powder, combs, shampoo and conditioner, hand lotion, cough drops, baby powder, eye drops, Ibuprofen for foot pain, tampons, maxi and mini pads, gum, mints, lifesavers
Snacks: Beef jerky, candy, chocolate, raisins, dried fruits, nuts, sunflower seeds, trail mix, cheese crackers, chips in a can, cracker jacks, canned chicken or tuna, pre-sweetened drink mixes, cookies, animal crackers, condiment packs
Supplies: Socks (size 10-13), warm hats, gloves, scarves for ladies and mens, prayer cards, Bible tracts, greeting or blank cards, blankets or small throws, happy meal toys
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.