Maryland's Primary Elections were held on Tuesday, July 19. Because misinformation about voting and ballot counting often circulates as Election Day results are released, elections officials want to remind voters that their ballot is safe, secure, private and cannot be changed.
Security of Election Systems in Maryland
All voters in Maryland vote on paper ballots, which can be re-tabulated in the event of a recount. With paper ballots, a vote for one candidate cannot "flip" or be counted toward another candidate. Certified elections officials review the paper ballots for any discrepancies.
No part of Maryland's certified voting system is ever connected to the internet. Election results and vote counts are never sent via modem over telephone lines, and all network activity is monitored and logged. Physical access to the voting equipment is restricted to certified elections officials, who have undergone security background checks.
Machines are inspected by officials before and after Election Day to verify that they are working properly and have not been tampered with.
Proof of Voting
For privacy reasons, voters cannot receive a copy or receipt of the ballot they cast. Before submitting your ballot, check that you have voted in each contest as desired. When you enter your ballot in the scanning machine, the screen will display a "thank you for voting" message, confirming that there were no issues reading the ballot. If there are any issues reading your ballot, the screen will have further instructions to follow.
Upon request, pollworkers can provide a separate form as proof that you voted, but it will not show your voting choices.
Election Results
Local boards of elections will not post results before the polls close on Election Day. All votes cast during early voting are counted, and all valid mail-in ballots are counted. Official results may take days or even weeks, as votes are recounted and election judges resolve challenges.
Mail-in ballots must be postmarked by Election Day, so they may not be received and counted until days later. Signatures on mail-in ballots must be verified, and a mail-in ballot that is not signed or filled out incorrectly will be rejected.
Officials will also review provisional ballots, which are cast by people who might not be eligible to vote. If someone is not eligible to vote, the provisional ballot is rejected.
Results from election night are not the official results. Sometimes a winner may be called early by news organizations making projections, but the official results are not released until all valid ballots have been counted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.