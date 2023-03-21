Earlier this month, Baltimore County police officers arrested a suspect involved in the stabbing of a juvenile that occurred on the railroad tracks across Yorkway.
On Tuesday, March 7 at approximately 11:15 a.m., officers of the Precinct 12 Investigative Services made an arrest in the local stabbing case, where the suspect apprehended is a 15-year-old.
The juvenile was charged with attempted 1st-degree homicide, as well as 1st and 2nd-degree assault.
In the beginning of the year, a 15-year-old Dundalk High School student was stabbed multiple times on his way to school on Friday, Jan. 27 at approximately 7:45 a.m on the railroad tracks that intersects Leeway and Yorkway.
At the time, detectives had concluded that an unidentifiable suspect was armed with a knife and attacked the juvenile victim from behind, as the victim was walking along the tracks on their way to school.
“It was very close to being a homicide,” Precent 12 Police Captain Glenn Wiedeck said about the stabbing in a community meeting. “The blade got broke off in his neck, he kind of laid down right in the middle of the railroad tracks and if a train would’ve been coming at that time, that would have been the end of him.”
The supposed suspect remained at-large for a little over a month before police officers were able to make an arrest. Detectives were able to identify the suspect by using local businesses’ and residential camera systems.
One resident who assisted police with camera footage says it “is always good for the community to help the police whenever needed.”
“My cameras were able to get a really good shot of the suspect and what he was wearing,” the resident said. “I’m just glad the police were able to arrest him and nobody else was hurt.”
Footage
Since the arrested suspect is a juvenile, police say additional details about the suspect will not be available. In a recent community group, Capt. Wiedeck said the victim is in good spirits and “will survive” January’s incident.
“We can’t give a lot of information, but hopefully that kept someone else from being a victim,” Weideck said.
Editor’s note: The March 16, 2023 issue of The Dundalk Eagle incorrectly stated that the suspect was arrested on March 8; the correct date of the arrest was March 7. Footage from The Dundalk Eagle’s security cameras was also provided to the police.
