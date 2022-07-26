Stacy Hurley

Stacy Hurley

Question: Dear Stacy, I have been married a long time and unfortunately it has taken me that same amount of time to fully understand that I am married to a narcissist who emotionally abuses me. At this point in my life leaving him is not an option as we now own our home which I do not want to leave, and our finances are in a good place, which I manage. I keep myself busy and try not to “get in his way” so that I am not the target of negative slurs and abusive rhetoric, but what else can you recommend to help me survive the day to day interactions with my narcissistic husband?

—Surviving in Salisbury

Be sure to check out my Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/askstacyssw) and the online version of the article for resources on the topic (https://www.dundalkeagle.com/opinion/ask_stacy/)

