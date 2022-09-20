CCBC Dundalk Men's Basketball

With the appointment of interim head coach Byron King, CCBC Dundalk’s men’s basketball team is looking to improve its record. Last season, the Lions of CCBC Dundalk finished 11-13 overall, losing to Cecil College in the NJCAA Region 20 DII Tournament Quarterfinals.

 FILE PHOTO

DUNDALK — Last Thursday, the Community College of Baltimore County in Dundalk named Byron King as interim head coach of the CCBC Dundalk men’s basketball team.

King now takes heed of a CCBC Dundalk team once mended by Jaron Taylor, who took a position at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida. Taylor led the Lions for the past nine years, including his most successful year in 2015, when the team captured the NJCAA DII Region 20 title and went on to compete in NJCAA national tournament.

