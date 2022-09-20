With the appointment of interim head coach Byron King, CCBC Dundalk’s men’s basketball team is looking to improve its record. Last season, the Lions of CCBC Dundalk finished 11-13 overall, losing to Cecil College in the NJCAA Region 20 DII Tournament Quarterfinals.
DUNDALK — Last Thursday, the Community College of Baltimore County in Dundalk named Byron King as interim head coach of the CCBC Dundalk men’s basketball team.
King now takes heed of a CCBC Dundalk team once mended by Jaron Taylor, who took a position at Gulf Coast State College in Panama City, Florida. Taylor led the Lions for the past nine years, including his most successful year in 2015, when the team captured the NJCAA DII Region 20 title and went on to compete in NJCAA national tournament.
Last season, the Lions finished with a record of 11-13 and lost to Cecil College in the NJCAA Region 20 DII Tournament Quarterfinals.
Coming from Syracuse, New York, Coach King graduated from Nottingham High School. King would later go on to play basketball at North Country Community College in New York and graduate from Morgan State University.
According to CCBC Dundalk’s Athletic Department, Coach King brings “over a decade of coaching experience to the program.”
“I want to thank Coach King for making the leadership transition smooth and effortless,” said CCBC Dundalk Assistant Director of Athletics Leslie Wray. “Byron’s extensive coaching experience and NJCAA background puts the program in very reliable hands.”
Coach King’s resume certainly speaks for himself after having coached men’s basketball at CCBC Catonsville, Baltimore City Community College and most-recently CCBC Dundalk. It is no wonder why the Community College of Baltimore County felt he was most qualified for the position being that is where King spent the bulk of his coaching career.
The new interim head coach has had experience in guiding young athletes given his time in Amateur Athletic Union, or famously known as the AAU. According to CCBC Dundalk, King was formerly a director of Team Slice AAU, and currently coaches with Carmelo Anthony’s Team Melo in the Elite Youth Basketball League.
Now, the new interim head coach looks to the upcoming season with games scheduled as early as October 16. Coach King is looking forward to “bringing new energy to the program” and is “committed to the success of the student-athletes.”
“We are confident that every aspect of the program will be supervised,” Wray said.
King looks to build on the relationship he developed with players as the former assistant coach to the program. Offensive players like point guard Naasir Johnson, who averaged 16 points per game on a 48 field-goal percentage as a freshman last season, will be key to retain and drive the team for a deep playoff push.
“Whether it’s at NCAA DI, DII, or DIII, my goal is to get our young men to the next level,” said King.
Referencing the 2000 CCBC Dundalk men’s basketball team that won the NJCAA national championship, Coach King’s goal is to take the Lions to level where they can compete on the NJCAA national stage again.
