Monkeypox Vaccine

Registered pharmacist Sapana Patel holds a bottle of Monkeypox vaccine at a Pop-Up Monkeypox vaccination site on Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2022, in West Hollywood, Calif.

 AP PHOTO by Richard Vogel

Last week, the county implemented an online survey for residents to submit if they wish to know their eligibility for a monkeypox vaccine.

To combat the spread of monkeypox, locally, Baltimore County has launched a survey for high-risk residents interested in being vaccinated.

