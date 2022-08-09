Last week, the county implemented an online survey for residents to submit if they wish to know their eligibility for a monkeypox vaccine.
To combat the spread of monkeypox, locally, Baltimore County has launched a survey for high-risk residents interested in being vaccinated.
County residents can submit the confidential survey at MPXvax.baltimorecountymd.gov, where locals must answer questions regarding their basic health information as well as their sexual history and promiscuity.
Though the supply of vaccines from the federal government is limited, the Maryland Department of Health has enough doses to fully vaccinate over 3,000 patients with the two-dose Jynneos vaccine.
In a press release from the county’s communications office, Baltimore County has 100 doses of the vaccine that will be dispersed to those who have been in close contact with infected people, according to county health officer Dr. Gregory Wm. Branch.
“Baltimore County initially received 100 doses of the vaccine and is using it to vaccinate high-risk contacts of confirmed cases,” Branch said.
As the monkeypox outbreak carries onto the end of summer, the virus has been detected in parts of the county, already. Maryland has seen a total of 129 confirmed cases of monkeypox, with Baltimore recording a total of 28 confirmed cases so far.
“We want to emphasize that the goal is limiting the spread of the virus and vaccinating those who may have been exposed in the prior two weeks,” said MDH Deputy Secretary for Public Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan.
Monkeypox has been a growing outbreak in the United States since it began in May of this year. The virus has been spreading through human-to-human contact unusually and has been largely impacting gay and bisexual men, though anybody regardless of sexual orientation can contract monkeypox.
According health officials from the CDC, monkeypox can spread to anyone who has had close, personal, typically skin-to-skin contact with someone who was infected.
Direct contact with monkeypox includes contact with rash, scabs or bodily fluids from an infected person. Exposure to monkeypox can also happen through touching objects, bedding, surfaces and fabrics that an infected person has used.
According to the CDC, monkeypox symptoms include fever, chills, swollen lymph nodes, exhaustion, muscle aches and head aches. However, people with monkeypox get a rash that can initially look like pimples on areas of their body or face.
“Due to the limited supply of the vaccine from the federal government, the state is working closely with local health partners to make doses available in a manner that focuses on locations that have case counts and higher-risk populations,” Chan said.
State and local health departments are overseeing contact tracing for both confirmed and presumed cases.
According to Maryland Department of Health, individuals who think they have been exposed to monkeypox should contact their healthcare provider for further steps to take. County residents who do not have healthcare insurance should visit the Baltimore County Department of Health’s website or call 410-887-3816 to inquire about testing.
“Our ongoing education of residents about monkeypox, proactive testing and vaccination efforts, and our new survey will prepare us to effectively address this public health concern when the vaccine is readily available,” Branch said.
