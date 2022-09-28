Last Friday, Sept. 23, professional harpist Jacqueline Pollauf performed before students, faculty and community members at the Essex campus of the Community College of Baltimore County.

Her performance was held in a recital hall at the Arts and Humanities Building at 12:20 p.m., where she would serenade the crowd with french compositions for over an hour of musical entertainment.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.