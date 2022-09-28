Last Friday, Sept. 23, professional harpist Jacqueline Pollauf performed before students, faculty and community members at the Essex campus of the Community College of Baltimore County.
Her performance was held in a recital hall at the Arts and Humanities Building at 12:20 p.m., where she would serenade the crowd with french compositions for over an hour of musical entertainment.
The act is part of the community college’s weekly events that are called Music Forums, where music professor Matthew J. Palumbo books musicians, bands, choirs and workshops for any student or community resident to attend.
“It’s open and free to the public,” Palumbo said. “So, anyone who wants to come — all they have to do is show up.”
That day, audience members walked into the dimly lit recital hall and packed the rows of seats, as the spotlight shined on the dark-wood harp that stood at the very front with Pollauf elegantly sitting behind.
Pollauf, known for her sensitive performances, started playing the harp when she was only 10 years old and hasn’t stopped playing her 28-year experience with such a “complex instrument” as she describes.
“I know many people view it as a difficult instrument,” Pollauf said.
“Usually when I’m teaching, I try to work with students to really have a step-by-step approach, so whatever we’re focusing on, we’re just worried about one major technique they’re trying to learn, so there’s not a point where they’re overwhelmed.”
The audience was captivated with the sounds of gentle strums and cascading harmonies, as Pollauf’s hands caressed the strings of her harp with vigor and grace. When she wasn’t playing, echoes of applause filled the hall after every crafted composition.
Drawing from repertoire standards of classical music, Pollauf also plays her own original arrangements of the harp.
With all eyes on her, Pollauf remained ever-so-unbothered as if there was no one else in the room with her.
“Normally I don’t think about the people who are looking,” Pollauf said. “I focus on two things. I would say, one, I’m thinking about what a piece I can convey or the mood I’m trying set up with it and also some little details.”
According to Palumbo, he books musical acts and workshops based on a four-part criteria: making sure whoever performs represents the music interests of students, opening audience members’ eyes to all kinds of diverse music that is typically non-Western, giving space to musicians that can be used towards different classes at CCBC and teaching students how to apply what they learn at school in the professional world.
“What we do is exceptionally unique in the world of music where we have a series for our students that isn’t just one style of music, but also many types of workshops,” Palumbo said.
Pollauf played until 1:20 p.m. before she took a final bow to the standing ovation from the audience. She would later stay and chat with CCBC students enrolled in various music programs as she offered professional insight to the music world.
“We come to these forums because it’s part of our program,” said harpist and CCBC student Debbie Eccles. “It exposes us to a lot of different types of music.”
