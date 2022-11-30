Last Friday, Nov. 25, the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company (WMVFC) began its season-long Winter Fest by opening its Tree and Train Garden just in time for holiday festivities.

Located at 10331 Philadelphia Road, the volunteer fire group’s Winter Fest comes with a multitude of events scattered throughout the month of December that includes an ongoing Tree and Train Garden, Breakfast with Santa, Winter Food Truck Lunch and a monthlong raffle drawing for any participants.

