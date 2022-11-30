Last Friday, Nov. 25, the White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company (WMVFC) began its season-long Winter Fest by opening its Tree and Train Garden just in time for holiday festivities.
Located at 10331 Philadelphia Road, the volunteer fire group’s Winter Fest comes with a multitude of events scattered throughout the month of December that includes an ongoing Tree and Train Garden, Breakfast with Santa, Winter Food Truck Lunch and a monthlong raffle drawing for any participants.
According to volunteer firefighter Richard Beech Sr., WMVFC has put together its holiday events for the past six years to promote their tree farm located right outside its facility.
“We have three jobs in the fire departments: saving lives, protecting property and trying to figure out how to put a smile on a kid’s face,” Beech said.
Beech, 75, has been with the volunteer fire group for 53 years and spends almost three months assembling the Train Garden with other volunteer firefighters every year.
The theatrics of White Marsh’s Train Garden are unmatched as attendees are blown away by the model train set’s maximalist appeal.
One of the key components to assembling the Train Garden is making sure it is completely different from years’ past, according to Beech.
With the gigantic locomotive train set almost touching the room’s ceiling, many miniature buildings on display can be recognized by any White Marsh resident.
“I think this is awesome—really good,” community member John Beals said. “The trains are so good—these people in the fire department really do a really good job and it’s awesome.”
Beals has been coming to the volunteer fire company’s Train Garden for three years consecutively in what seems to be the highlight of the Christmas season for many local residents who also attend.
Families flock to the Train Garden, looking to create lasting Christmas memories that their children will hold onto.
“We love it,” said Amanda Jones, an attendee of the train garden event. “[My son] loves the trains—he’ll talk about it all year long.”
Jones has also visited the Train Garden with her child for the past three years, and thinks seeing Christmas lights and spending time with family are cornerstones of a holiday season well-spent.
“I think it was really cool,” said Manuel Harris, who attended with his family. “There’s a lot of intricate details that they did a really good job with.”
The White Marsh Volunteer Fire Company’s Breakfast with Santa event is scheduled for Dec. 10 and 11 where children and their parents can share a meal with the big guy from the North Pole while whispering all their Christmas wishes to him.
The Winter Food Truck Lunch will have six trucks set outside the volunteer fire station that is set to be held on Saturday, Dec. 17, from noon to 3p.m., where there will be a mysterious special guest appearance scheduled for 12:30 p.m.
“Don’t be a Scrooge and join the fun and festivities,” the WMVFC said on social media.
