An officer-involved shooting that left a 39-year-old Essex man dead in his home on May 4 is being investigated by the Maryland Attorney General's Office, according to an office press release.
Baltimore County police responded to the 900 block of Boundbrook Way for a report of a physical domestic disturbance. The 911 caller said that the man, identified as Ralph Picarello, was throwing items at a family member inside the home.
While officers were inside the home speaking to Picarello, he picked up two knives. Officers said to drop the knives, but he did not comply. He then moved quickly towards officers with the knives. One officer deployed a taser and two officers, identified as D. Manning and E. Pellegrino, discharged firearms, striking Picarello, who was pronounced dead on scene. No one else was injured during the encounter.
Manning has been with county police for 1 and a half years, while Pellegrino has been with the department for 11 months, the AG's office stated.
In a statement, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said, "This was a tragic event and our thoughts are with everyone involved. We are again reminded that our officers face life-threatening situations every day. I have confidence that the Office of the Attorney General will conduct a thorough investigation. While I can't share details about this incident right now, our officers courageously faced a dangerous situation, followed their training and protected the community."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.