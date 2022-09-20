Over the weekend, residents from all over southeastern Baltimore County gathered on the 400 and 500 blocks of Eastern Boulevard for this year’s Essex Day Festival.
With the main road closed off, it gave way to Clydesdale horses, souped-up cars, rows of vendors and tons of space for attendees to take in the last major festival of the summer season.
The yearly event was held last Saturday, Sept. 17, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and had a multitude of vendors, acts and attractions bringing together families, friends and community members.
“The outpouring of support this year from the community has been incredible,” said Essex Day board member Lisa Harlow.
A morning car show saw muscle cars and tricked-out wheels parked throughout the closed street as enthusiasts admired the models, makes and all the inner workings of the engines. The car show ran from the start of the event to 3 p.m. as a stampede of Budweiser Clydesdale horses corroded the middle of the streets.
For the first time ever, the World-Famous Budweiser Clydesdales made an appearance at the Essex Day Festival. Children stood on the shoulders of parents to try to get a good view of the stallions, as eight of these majestic horses trotted around for pictures and supervised pets.
This year’s Essex Day Festival had an aggressive advertising campaign prior to the event that paid off in the end. According to the event’s board, Essex Day had between 12,000 to 14,000 attendees and had 150 vendors participate in the community.
“I seen a couple people posting about [on Facebook] so my family decided to come check it out,” said Dundalk resident Megan Shifflett. “They have so many different vendors and stuff to go.”
Over by the main stage on Taylor Avenue, there was a setlist that had music choices and entertainment for all. Local rock band Experience set the vibe for headbanging and kicking back, as one of the band members is quoted saying “You can take the boys outta Essex, but you can’t take Essex outta the boys!”
Following them, local country music singer Dwayne Wilson — a Rosedale native — and the Dark Horse Band simmered the crowd for a ragtag shindig of their best acoustic hits.
Nothing seemed to be more intense than the pie-eating contest that took place at 2:30 p.m. by the main stage. Six contestants lined up in front of the stage to face the crowd as they were given blueberry pies from Dangerously Delicious Pies. Ravenous, each contestant dug into their serving ferociously but none of them could beat this year’s Mike Bishop.
“We had so many positive comments, and several people made a point to say this was the best Essex Day in 20 years,” Harlow said. “We are really proud of how the festival turned out and are looking forward to next year.”
The Essex Day Festival also had museum tours at the Heritage Society of Essex and Middle River, where families can take an educational break and step back in time to look at historical, and sometimes quirky, artifacts from the community.
Children managed to tug their parents’ arms to the Kids’ Zone to ride ponies and play carnival games like trying to hit the bullseye at dunk booths.
With family-activities being the forefront of Essex Day, organizers also threw in activities many adults enjoyed as well.
Between Taylor Avenue and Mace Avenue stood a karaoke stage where attendees could request any song they desired to belt out. Partnering with the Maryland-based charity Scares That Care, karaoke returned to the Essex Day event with attendees elated to participate.
For attendees like Holly Mowery, karaoke was great way to pass the time as her husband was working that day.
“I like the event this year because karaoke's back,” Mowery said. “I’m definitely coming back next year.”
The Essex Day Festival concluded at 6 p.m. and is still being talked about. This year's festival was one for the books as the event's board begins to prepare for the next one.
“We would like to thank our sponsors this year, especially our premier sponsor Medstar Health, who helped make the Essex Day Festival a success,” said Essex Day Board member William Feuer. “In addition, we had more than 150 vendors out on the midway. People are already asking how to sign up for next year.”
Vendor applications will be released in early 2023.
