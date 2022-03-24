In March 2020, religious denomination Jehovah’s Witnesses suspended their in-person public ministry, meetings and large conventions. For some, like Lloyd and Kimberly Gill, of Essex, that was an “abrupt and difficult change,” according to a press release from the public information desk for the U.S. branch of Jehovah’s Witnesses.
Before the coronavirus pandemic hit, the Gills would rarely go more than a few days without knocking on a door, or visiting the local nursing home residents or a Bible student as part of their volunteer ministry. Two years later, despite pandemic restrictions, the Gills continue to stay busy in their volunteer ministry.
“We are now busier in some aspects compared to pre-pandemic,” said Lloyd Gill. “It is because of our unique opportunity to reach people and households like never before.”
“We felt so close to the residents in the Nursing Home,” Kimberly Gill said. “We knew we had to adjust our volunteer ministry in order to reach them again to provide encouragement in a stressful world.”
For congregants like the Gills, the virtual pivot has meant trading their bookbag and purse for a videoconferencing app and a desk containing Bible-based literature, envelopes, pens and paper. “Although their tools have changed, their message remains the same,” the press release said.
The Gills regularly share the Bible’s hope for the future via a videoconferencing app with upward of 13 nursing home facilities, conducting Bible courses via telephone and participating in writing letters to their neighbors in the community.
To start an online Bible study course, receive a visit or attend a virtual meeting locally, visit jw.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.