Middle River’s flagship museum held an event that paid tribute to local women of World War II for National Rosie the Riveter Day.
On March 25, several community members and women met at the Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum (GLMMAM) at Martin State Airport to share their experiences working in manufacturing during World War II.
Known as “Rosie the Riveters,” the aviation museum highlighted women of all ages who performed various jobs as welders, ammunition specialists, steel workers and many more to support America’s World War II efforts.
Altogether there were seven participants that included two living Rosies and five local descendants of former Rosies, who brought photos and shared memorabilia in an attempt to promote their past family members’ contribution to the war effort.
One of the Rosies who were notably honored at the museum’s event was 98-year-old Eastern Aircraft Rosie Susan King. King shared her story of traveling 150 miles to Baltimore just prior to the start of World War II.
Coming from a family of seven, King remembered how her father originally moved to Charm City so that he could earn $5 a day working at a local shipyard. Six months after graduating from Douglass High School, World War II began and King would find herself enrolled in a riveting school on Washe Street.
“My two friends and I entered riveting school because we had heard that there was a lot jobs available,” King said.
She describes Baltimore as a “top of the South or bottom of the North” city, where she and her friends were subjected to segregation and racism. However, King pointed out while many facets of American society were racially separated, work at Eastern Aircraft on Broening Highway was completely integrated.
“They weren’t hiring Black Americans anywhere else,” King said. “When the government bought the facility, the requirements were so it wouldn’t be segregated.”
King’s work day at Eastern Aircraft comprised of her assembling small parts that made up airplane wings, where a supervisor would come by “with a big magnifying glass” to make sure all the parts were put together correctly.
She would get off work at the fully integrated factory only to return to neighborhoods that were segregated during that time. After working as a riveter during World War II, King would pursue a bachelor’s in science and later receive her masters’ degree from Morgan State University.
She would spend much of her professional career in the Baltimore City Public School system as a science teacher and guidance counselor.
“I am essentially a peace person,” King said. “I consider all wars inhumane. We have a superior brain and technology, and humanity can best be served in peace.”
The Glenn L. Martin Company also has a rich history in heavily contributing aircrafts and aerospace technology to American forces in World War II. According to GLMMAM representative Debi Wynn, Glenn Martin was the first World War II industrial manufacturer to hire women in support of the war.
Other women at the event included Milly McDaniel honoring her riveter mother Ruth Ledbetter, Elaine Kasmer tributing her mother, Amelia Kasmer, and Pat Collins, who shared photos of her mother, Philomena Cogliandro-Lambert, and her aunt, Grace Cogliandro-Maxwell, and Regina Buehl.
“The fact that Mr. Martin had women and African Americans at his factory—he made history that way,” one attendee said. “There was progress back then and we need to focus on that.”
