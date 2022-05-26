Aircraft on display during Martin State Airport’s highly anticipated Memorial Day event, which runs from May 30 to June 1, will include the B-29 Superfortress “Fifi” (silver) and the B-24 Liberator (olive green) also referred to as “Diamond Lil.”
Photos by Richard Stanley
For this upcoming Memorial Day, the Martin State Airport and Glenn L. Martin Aviation Museum will host a special three-day event expected to attract thousands of Marylanders.
From May 30 to June 1, an aerial display of vintage World War II aircraft will grace the skies of Middle River, giving onlookers a glimpse of the sights and sounds of the 1940s.
Most importantly, the gathering will pay homage to the many soldiers who lost their lives serving in the U.S. military.
“We are very excited. These are not airplanes that you see everyday, especially on Memorial Day, when we’re remembering those folks who have given their lives for this country” said Debra Wynn, public relations director of the Maryland Aviation Museum.
“To be able to go into these airplanes... you can just imagine that the guys manning these [gunners] – it’s an incredible feeling when you are that close to history. It’s a living history, really, to have these airplanes at Middle River at this time.”
The Commemorative Air Force (CAF) AirPower History Tour will visit Martin State Airport as WWII bomber B-29 Superfortress “Fifi,” the B-24 Diamond Lil and the T-6 Texan will be featured during the airshow, which will run from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for all three days.
When not active in the air shows, planes will be open for public tours and flights. Plane tours will require a ramp admission of $20 for adults, $10 for youth 11 to 17 and free for children aged 10 years and younger. This fee includes admission to the Museum in Hangar 5.
