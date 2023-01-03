With 2022 concluding over the weekend, it is imperative to reflect on the many stories that have shaped the community throughout a year of recovery from unprecedented times.
Through both prosperities and hardships the community has resiliently carried on to support each other and look forward to the new year.
Just as 2022 kicked off in January, tensions between the state government and Baltimore City Public Works began to boil as Maryland environmental regulators filed a lawsuit against Baltimore City that claimed the city-ran Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant had polluted Back River and Bear Creek.
This would go on to spark an ongoing debacle between both governments that saw state officials take over operational oversight at the Back River plant, where county residents and representatives pleaded to Gov. Larry Hogan to have state services remain at the plant. Even as the plant was brought back into environmental compliance, the agreement between the state and Baltimore City government expired on Dec. 31.
This year also marked a transition of revitalization for the Essex community that saw redesigns and calls for upgrading neighborhoods’ appearance and quality of life.
In February of 2022, the famous Essex Cube was removed from its foundation on Eastern Boulevard and moved to the Essex Museum. Not to mention, a panel of community revitalization specialists met in April to create a list of ideas on how to make Essex a more dynamic community.
Around last spring, the new Essex Landmark Sculpture was unveiled at the intersection of Eastern Boulevard and Virginia Avenue.
It was also announced in the middle of last summer that The Dundalk Eagle had hired a new editorial staff in efforts to efficiently cover the community. Executive Editor Jonathan Carter officially hired Demetrius Dillard as the editor of The Avenue News.
Local political campaigns heated up in the middle of last summer before primaries that pitted incumbents against opposing challengers after the primary results were certified. Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski would go onto to retain his position against Republican challenge Pat McDonough in November, just as Baltimore County Councilman David Marks defeated Democratic nominee Crystal Francis.
The race for the state’s governor was called for Democratic candidate Wes Moore, who defeated Republican Dan Cox with more than 60 percent of the vote compared to Cox’s 35 percent.
Around the same time last August, the Charles P. Crane Generating Station had its scheduled implosion to make way for proposed housing developments onsite. Despite sparked outrage by community members, the Baltimore County Planning Board voted to extend public water and sewer on the land—inching housing developers toward implementing plans to build residential units.
It would not be until this past December where Councilman David Marks struck the Crane Plant property from the county’s public water and sewage plan, temporarily pausing developers’ progress.
Last summer concluded with teacher vacancies dominating headlines before the school semester started. With one week before classes began, Baltimore County Public Schools had to fill 400 teacher vacancies, according to school officials. TABCO President Cindy Sexton cited stagnant pay, heavy workload and a lack of respect towards educators as reasons for such a sustained shortage.
Subsequently, Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski announced that county educators were to be given a three percent cost-of-living adjustment, one-time bonuses and a salary step increase, last September, in an attempt to help retain teachers to public schools.
In mid-September, thousands of area residents gathered for Essex Day 2022. With the main road closed off, it gave way to Clydesdale horses, souped-up cars, rows of vendors and tons of space for attendees to take in the last major festival of the summer season.
Baltimore county officials, along with members of the county’s school system, were elated to cut the ribbon for the new Rossville Elementary School, commemorating the $56 million the county invested to redesign the school’s facilities.
White Marsh residents grew frustrated over the proposed housing unit plan that would replace the Sears storefront at White Marsh Mall. Community members voiced their concerns over a proposal that will put over 500 apartment units by White Marsh Mall in a public meeting in late November.
Though the discussion is still ongoing, Marks announced a 16-member task force that looks to draw up recommendations for developers to follow.
Through trials and tribulations, the communities that The Avenue News covers have had a busy year filled with progress and emphasizing an aspect of togetherness that will continue into the new year in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.