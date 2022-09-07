Amazon Warehouse

The Amazon warehouse in Essex, located at 8411 Kelso Drive, will soon be shutting its doors, the company announced.

 Ben Terzi

Last week, Amazon announced that the company will close its warehouse in Essex that will effectively lay off 163 local workers.

The move comes at a time where the online-shopping mega-corporation is shutting down another warehouse in Hanover as well. With both warehouses preparing to be shuttered, more than 350 workers may be out of jobs.

