Last week, Amazon announced that the company will close its warehouse in Essex that will effectively lay off 163 local workers.
The move comes at a time where the online-shopping mega-corporation is shutting down another warehouse in Hanover as well. With both warehouses preparing to be shuttered, more than 350 workers may be out of jobs.
However, laid-off employees are being given the option to transfer to other locations within the company and throughout the state.
Amazon formally processed its intentions to close its Essex warehouse on Aug. 26 and scheduled the warehouse to be shuttered on Oct. 25. The company used both the Essex and Hanover warehouses to load delivery vans.
In an official statement from Amazon spokesperson Alisa Carroll, she said the closings are to “improve” work life for their employees and workers. According to Carroll, employees will be offered the opportunity to transfer to facilities that have “upgraded amenities.”
“We regularly look at how we can improve the experience for our employees, partners, drivers, and customers, and that includes upgrading our facilities,” Carroll said.
According to public records, Amazon paid $90 million for the Hanover warehouse that is 154,000 square feet. However, the company did not own the Essex warehouse.
The warehouse in Essex, located at 8411 Kelso Drive, will now have 270,000 square feet of unused space after Oct. 25. Though Amazon is shutting two warehouses, they still employ hundreds of workers across the county.
“As part of that effort, we’ll be closing our delivery stations in Hanover and Essex and offering all employees the opportunity to transfer to several different delivery stations close by,” Caroll said. “These facilities provide upgraded amenities including onsite parking and break rooms with canteen vending.”
