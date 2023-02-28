Vincent Farm Elementary.png

According to data released by the state’s department of education, White Marsh’s Vincent Farm Elementary School had the biggest decline in local schools, as only 17 percent of students had passing math scores compared to having 45 percent in 2018 — a drop of 28 percentage points within a four-year span. Conversely, some area schools saw increases in English proficiency in the past four years.

 FILE PHOTO

Primary schools across Essex and Middle River saw significant decreases in math scores on Maryland’s annual assessment of student achievement but improved in English comprehension, according to data released by the Maryland State Department of Education.

As the state’s Department of Education released the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) test scores of spring 2022, Baltimore County was one of two school systems with pass rates lower than the state average.

