According to data released by the state’s department of education, White Marsh’s Vincent Farm Elementary School had the biggest decline in local schools, as only 17 percent of students had passing math scores compared to having 45 percent in 2018 — a drop of 28 percentage points within a four-year span. Conversely, some area schools saw increases in English proficiency in the past four years.
Primary schools across Essex and Middle River saw significant decreases in math scores on Maryland’s annual assessment of student achievement but improved in English comprehension, according to data released by the Maryland State Department of Education.
As the state’s Department of Education released the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program (MCAP) test scores of spring 2022, Baltimore County was one of two school systems with pass rates lower than the state average.
The statewide MCAP tests are used to assess performance in schools, but students do not need to test proficient to advance to the next grade.
Students are graded by one of four performance levels: distinguished learner, proficient learner, developing learner and beginning learner. Distinguished and proficient learners are both considered proficient.
A total of approximately 17 elementary and middle schools in the Essex-Middle River area saw lowered math scores, with some schools seeing double-digit percentage drops.
In schools around the community, institutions like Essex Elementary saw a 13 percent drop in passing math scores on the MCAP test from previous years like 2018 that currently have only 16 percent of students able to pass.
According to the state’s education department, Middle River Middle School saw a 2 percent drop in passing math scores on the MCAP test, with only 7 percent of students being proficient in the subject.
Vincent Farm Elementary had the biggest decline in local schools, as only 17 percent of students had passing math scores compared to having 45 percent in 2018 — a drop of 28 percentage points within a four-year span.
Five schools including Hawthorne Elementary School, Deep Creek Middle School, Stemmers Run Middle School, Middle River Middle School and Deep Creek Middle School all had less than 10 percent of their student bodies score proficient in math.
“We are deeply concerned by declining performance and are working relentlessly to improve and accelerate student learning,” BCPS Superintendent Darryl L. Williams said in a statement.
In his presentation to board members about the lacking results, State Superintendent Mohammed Choudhury said it would be “a long road to recovery” to even reach pre-pandemic levels. Choudhury mentioned how half of fifth graders statewide scored just below the passing mark for math.
Baltimore County school officials were initially concerned with student test scores after preliminary results in December of last year showed students struggling to get back to pre-pandemic results.
“We are taking immediate and strategic steps to address learning gaps and ensure Baltimore County Public Schools’ (BCPS) students not only surpass state expectations but are also equipped with the resources and knowledge they need to reach their fullest potential,” Williams said.
Along with offering targeted tutoring for impacted students, Williams listed ways school officials will be addressing learning gaps such as reevaluating their pacing guides and how teachers deliver their curriculums.
Williams also detailed how schools should provide “tailored support” with professional learning for educators to develop plans based on student needs.
Meanwhile, some local schools throughout the area saw bumps in English scores on the MCAP test for spring 2022 whereas other schools had scores that dropped.
Of those 17 previously mentioned schools, a selection of 11 elementary and middle schools improved upon English on the MCAP test.
Deep Creek Elementary and Oliver Beach Elementary had the biggest jump in English test scores, where both schools saw a 13 percentile increase.
Deep Creek Elementary went from having only 6 percent of students score proficient in English in 2018 to having 19 percent of the student body pass. Oliver Beach Elementary formerly had 34 percent of their students do well in English in 2018 to having almost half of its students score proficient on MCAP test.
Meanwhile, six schools including Essex Elementary, Sussex Elementary, Hawthorne Elementary, Seneca Elementary, Victory Villa Elementary and Middle River Middle School saw drops in English proficiency on last year’s MCAP test compared to results in 2018.
