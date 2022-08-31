Local community members that reside near Back River described a “horrible” odor that has affected their everyday life.
This comes as the Maryland Department of the Environment prepares to withdraw control from the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant that is in accordance to a consent decree with Baltimore City.
Under a consent decree approved by the city’s estimates board in June, the state has control of the plant to maintain environmental compliance over a three-month period.
Both Essex and Dundalk residents have taken to online forums, phone calls and written elected officials about the pungent smell reeking from the Back River Wastewater Treatment.
“The stench is so bad you can’t sit out there,” Essex resident Janis Gillespie said. “And those of us with breathing problems—it’s flabbergasting.”
Locals like Gillespie, who lives on Virginia Avenue by Back River, says the odor has been affecting her daily routines of sitting outside and enjoying a cup coffee.
According to a recent progress report by the city’s public works department, it found that the treatment plant has maintained compliance for “all parameters,” with data from this month “continuing with this trend.”
Specifically, the city’s progress report recently showed the total nitrogen loads were only 1.63 milligrams per liter for weeks between Aug. 5 and Aug. 12. The report also noted that the monthly total nitrogen loads for July were 96,098 pounds—the first time in two years that the monthly load has been less than 100,000 pounds.
Though the odor permeating through Back River has been persistent over the past few weeks, the Maryland Department of the Environment released a statement to address the issue last week.
According to the state’s environmental department, the odors are related to the cleaning of sewage tanks at the plant and the removal of solids from those tanks.
“It is important to note that cleaning those tanks by Baltimore City represents a positive step and progress in improving the plant’s performance,” the statement said. “It is a critical component to restore full and compliant plant operations.”
Hoping to resolve the odor in some way, the state’s environmental services are mixing natural wood chips with liquid sludge to make reduce the pungent smell.
In the same progress report by the city, it detailed the E. coli levels at the treatment plant to be only 1 MPN per 100 milliliters that makes it in compliance with the permit limit of 126 MPN per 100 milliliters.
MPN per 100 milliliters is a statistical method used to estimate the number of bacteria in water sample. Essentially, MPN is used to determine whether the water in a given source is safe in regards to bacteria being present.
According to the Back River Restoration Committee (BRRC), the odor is a sign of positive progress by the state’s environmental service (MES).
“We’re being told [the odor] is a good thing,” said Desiree Greaver, BRRC’s project manager. “It makes sense that we’re getting these strong odors now because MES is finally getting into those tanks that has all that solid buildup.”
Residents and county officials say whether it is progress or not it is still a byproduct of past neglect from city government. Community members are worried that progress will relapse back if the wastewater plant is given back to the city.
District 7 County Councilman penned another letter that addressed the odor issue at the treatment, calling on the state’s government to pass legislature that would create an independent oversight body who would “wrench control of our water and sewer systems.”
“If you grew up here—Essex or Dundalk—there was [always] an odor from the plant,” Crandell said. “This odor is quite different—a lot stronger and it’s just horrific.”
Until then, the state remains control of the plant’s operational control by Aug. 31 in which the consent decree will expire and the state’s environmental services can only remain if the city allows them.
“Who knows how long those tanks have been cleaned?” Greaver asked.
