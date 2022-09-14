Last Saturday, Sept. 10, the Back River Restoration Committee held its 15th annual Rockfishing Tournament for local fishermen and residents.

Fishing lines dropped in the water as early as 6:41 a.m. just as the sun began to rise; however, everyone had to submit their catch by 3 p.m. that afternoon. The event commenced at West Shore Yacht Center in Essex, as boats lined up throughout Back River to measure up their catchings.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.