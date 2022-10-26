County Executive John Olszewski (center) breaks ground at the new Rosedale Recreation Activity Center with County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, Councilman Julian Jones, State Senator Kathy Klausmeier, State Delegate Carl Jackson and others.
Photo by Ben Terzi
County Executive Johnny Olszewski speaks at the groundbreaking of Rosedale’s new Recreation Activity Center on Oct. 21.
Last Friday, Oct. 21, Baltimore County officials, along with state representatives, officially broke ground on a new $7 million recreation center in Rosedale for local youth.
The new facility will be opened next to McCormick Elementary School and will focus on a multitude of activities, including electronic sports (Esports).
According to a county government press release, the new recreation center will feature an Esports theme and will offer a dedicated gaming room that will highlight the history of electronic gaming and promote technological advances associated with the field.
In attendance at the local groundbreaking was County Executive John Olszewski, Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, Councilman Julian Jones, State Sen. Kathy Klausmeier and State Del. Carl Jackson.
“Esports is an exciting new program that levels the playing field as it pertains to accessibility, and is a pathway to recreational pursuits and potential career possibilities,” said County Department of Recreation and Parks Director Roslyn Johnson, who spoke at the groundbreaking.
The new recreation center will also have a full-sized gymnasium, four multi-use activity rooms and a new exterior multipurpose court. The approximately 15,000-square-foot facility is expected to be take 18 months to finish construction and be fully opened by 2024.
“This has been a long time coming and I’m looking forward to this new community hub in the heart of Rosedale, where families will make memories for years to come,” Bevins said.
This groundbreaking for a new local recreation center comes at a time where the county is planning to reimagine its already-existing nine Police Athletic Centers (PACs) as Recreation Activity Centers (RACs) that look to offer programming options and expand their usage to local residents.
The new model for County RACs will include more services in addition to athletic and after-school programs. According to the new model for Recreation Activity Centers, the county’s centers will provide more programs that encompass recreational activities, art, health and wellness offerings for residents of all ages and younger children.
Adults will be required to accompany children under the age of 6.
“We believe all communities benefit from having access to recreational centers with high-quality programming, interactive activities and the opportunity to build strong social bonds,” Olszewski said.
According to County officials, every Recreation Activity Center will vary in programs and resources to meet different needs of corresponding areas, and will have unique themes for every single one.
So far, the county has other RACs that are located in Dundalk, Essex, Rosedale, Cockeysville, Landsdowne, Randalstown, Hillendale, Lochearn and Windsor Mill.
According to a press release from the county government, the transition from Police Athletic Centers to Recreation Activity Centers will occur in the following months.
“I was happy to play a part in securing state funding for the Rosedale RAC and to work with Baltimore County to see it become a reality,” Jackson said. “I know this center will make a real difference in the lives of kids in Baltimore County and cannot wait to be back for the grand opening.”
