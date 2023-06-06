The Baltimore County Council unanimously voted, 7-0, to revoke a developers’ permit to build a three{span}{span}{span}{span}-million-square-foot{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span} industrial park at Middle River’s Lafarge Quarry.
The council’s vote overturns their original approval for the project last October after developers faced immense pushback from residents, many of whom say the project comes with environmental and infrastructural risks.
A week prior, multiple residents spoke out against the project at a work session where they gawked at the notion of allowing a commercial development to be built on residentially zoned land. Specifically, community members are concerned with the amount of industrial truck traffic that would flood Ebenezer Road and the project’s encroachment onto natural space.
“There’s been open space dedicated with all theses hundreds of acres of compact development—there has been no added space for parks,” Bird River resident Jana Leonard said.
The Lafarge Quarry property was originally zoned as a resource conservation for environmental enhancement, where industrial and commercial construction is not permitted. According to Baltimore County’s zoning laws, only residential uses can be constructed on the Lafarge Quarry.
However, former Councilwoman Cathy Bevins, who represented Middle River, approved developers’ planned unit development (PUD) last fall. The exception was given to developers, Chesapeake Real Estate Group and Holcim-MAR, so long as they donated 200 acres to Baltimore County for a vocational school.
In a boundary to study to determine the location of new high school in the northeastern quadrant of the county, the Baltimore County Board of Education would not consider the donated land because it was too small.
“It’s premature,” Essex-Middle River Civic Council President Bob Bendler said. “It’s legality is being questioned by the County attorney.”
Amid an opinion from County Attorney James Benjamin, obtained by The Sun, Benjamin stated the law’s “plain english” prohibited developers’ plans for the Lafarge Quarry.
District 5 Councilman David Marks introduced the resolution to reverse the approval of developers’ PUD after the council passed legislation in April that allows members to revoke prior approval for planning projects.
Along with citing Benjamin’s legal analysis and developers’ negligence to adhere to a traffic study, Marks said the loud community opposition should be enough reason to revoke the PUD at the Lafarge Quarry.
“Make no mistake—this project will likely be litigated for years to come,” Marks said. “Opponents will challenge this development for the next half decade—a situation that is not good for the community, county or developers.”
It is unknown how developers will respond or what kind of legal action is at their disposal.
Last week, Marks informed that the developers of the Lafarge Quarry filed a Public Information Act request against him and fellow councilmember Izzy Patoka. The District 5 councilman accused developers of poisoning good relations between them, elected officials and community residents.
However, with support and co-sponsorship from Patoka and Councilman Wade Kach, Marks’ bill brings this year-long debacle to an abhorrent halt.
“True to his word, Councilman Marks acted to preserve the sensitive environment and quality of life of eastern Baltimore County,” Bird River resident Josh Sines said.
Read more about this matter in Councilman David Marks’ column on The Avenue’s editorial page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.