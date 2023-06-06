The Baltimore County Council unanimously voted, 7-0, to revoke a developers’ permit to build a three{span}{span}{span}{span}-million-square-foot{/span}{/span}{/span}{/span} industrial park at Middle River’s Lafarge Quarry.

The council’s vote overturns their original approval for the project last October after developers faced immense pushback from residents, many of whom say the project comes with environmental and infrastructural risks.

