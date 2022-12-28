District 5 County Councilman David Marks, an outspoken figure on the development of the C.P. Crane Plant property, speaks before the Baltimore County Planning Board at a public hearing in Towson on July 21.
At a Baltimore County Planning Board public hearing on July 21, Bowleys Quarters Improvement Association President Jim Hock (blue collar shirt) addresses a proposal to extend the Urban-Rural Demarcation Line in reference to the future development of the property accommodating the Crane Plant.
Photo by Demetrius Dillard
Photo by Demetrius Dillard
Charles P. Crane Generating Station, commonly known simply as the Crane Plant.
The Baltimore County Council voted to pass amendments that omitted the Charles P. Crane Plant property from public water extension, effectively slowing down planned development on the land.
During a county council meeting last week, District 5 Councilman David Marks motioned to remove the former Crane Plant property from a list of the county’s water and sewage plans that would grant five locations to be given public water and sewer extensions.
This comes as a legislative response to the Baltimore County Planning Board approving an extension of public water on the property where the former C.P. Crane Plant used to stand—a move that frustrated Bowleys Quarters and Carroll Island residents in September.
“I testified against [the board’s] action, as did dozens of residents of Bowleys Quarters and Seneca Park,” Marks said. “I thought the decision was premature, but the planning board adopted it.”
According to Marks, when the process to include the Crane Plant property in the county’s water and sewage plan came before the council, he “deleted those parts of the resolution.”
With the Crane Plant’s omission from the list of locations, the resolution was unanimously passed as amended thus slowing the process of developing on the land.
Real estate company Forsite Development bought the property last year and has plans of constructing housing developments on the land. Originally, the real estate company planned to build 283 homes where the plant once stood.
“I believe that the property has by right some development rights that allow [Forsite] to develop it—housing or possibly something else,” planning board member Howard Perlow said in the planning board meeting back in September.
Perlow, along with 12 other board members, voted yes to extend water partially on the property that will allow close to 75 homes to be constructed, according to the county’s planning board.
With the Crane Plant being struck from the county’s water and sewage plan for now, Bowleys Quarters Improvement Association president Jim Hock said the potential of voting the Crane Plant to be granted water and sewer extension can still happen.
“This doesn’t mean it’s not going to come up for a vote again,” Hock said. “It may unless David Marks stops it completely.”
Hock and Marks share a mutual interest in purchasing the Crane Plant property from Forsite Development and turning the location into a park with open green spaces.
According to Hock, $12 million dollars is the where the price is set to potentially acquire the 157-acre property.
“I don’t know how that’s going to work out, so that’s what we’re working on right now,” Hock said. “If we put in $4 million from the county, $4 million from the state and $4 million from the federal government that would be the $12 million.”
However, Hock believes the community will not get that kind of money to purchase the land, and looks to raise about half of the $12 million.
According to Marks, some alternatives will have to be considered if they cannot acquire the money to purchase the Crane Plant and will eventually lead to the county council adding the property back into the water and sewage plan.
“I think what this does is pauses the project a bit, and that’s what the community wants,” Marks said. “I was very clear during the campaign that I wanted the future of the Crane Plant handled in an inclusive manner that was sensitive to the Bowleys Quarters community.”
Ideally, the community would like to the Crane Plant property be used as a park that sees Gunpowder State Park connected through Marshy Point, then through the Crane Plant property and up toward Eastern Regional Park.
