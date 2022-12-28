The Baltimore County Council voted to pass amendments that omitted the Charles P. Crane Plant property from public water extension, effectively slowing down planned development on the land.

During a county council meeting last week, District 5 Councilman David Marks motioned to remove the former Crane Plant property from a list of the county’s water and sewage plans that would grant five locations to be given public water and sewer extensions.

