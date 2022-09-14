County Council

Majority of the Baltimore County Council (pictured above) recently voted to raise their salaries. Standing (left to right): A. Wade Kach; Todd K. Crandell; Cathy Bevins; David S. Marks. Seated (left to right): Julian E. Jones, Jr.; Thomas E. Quirk; Israel C. (Izzy) Patoka.

 Photo by the State of Maryland

Last Tuesday, Sept. 6, the Baltimore County Council approved to increase salaries for council members and the county executive in a 5-2 vote.

The salary increases will go up 10 percent, as the council also approved to raise the cap to 70 percent on retirement benefits for council members.

