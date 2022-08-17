As the academic year soon approaches, Baltimore County continues to experience teacher and staffing shortages with less than two weeks before classes start.
Since March, Baltimore County has hired 450 new teachers but are still trying to fill another 400 teacher vacancies, according to county school officials.
According to a state report by Maryland’s Department of Education, voluntary resignation was the most-common reason why teachers are exiting their positions in 2022 with 2,163 teachers resigning this year.
“Everything will be ready for students when they come back on the 29{sup}th{/sup} [of August] and I think in the long run we’ll be in good shape,” county school spokesperson Charles Herndon said.
Though county school officials have assured “all classrooms will have teachers, Baltimore County has seen total of 1,040 teachers left their jobs as of July 22 with 770 educators resigned and 167 decided to retire.
Baltimore County Public Schools has aimed to hire 450 more teachers before fall, however the president of the Teachers’ Association of Baltimore County (TABCO), Cindy Sexton, has said they have not reached their goal.
“They have not reached that goal,” Sexton said. “It’d be lovely if they had but they’re still having all sorts of hiring events and teachers are being transferred to cover vacancies.”
Sexton also believes stagnant pay, heavy workload and a lack of respect towards educators are reasons for such a sustained shortage.
Teachers like Katherine Ruskey, who teaches at fourth-grade math at Bear Creek Elementary School in Dundalk, says the demand of teachers contributes to the burnouts many educators experience. However, Ruskey says teachers’ passion for education young students outweighs what they get paid.
“I don’t think any teacher gets into it for the money,” Ruskey said. “Teachers come in it because they love students and they love seeing that sparkle in a student’s eye when they have that light bulb moment.”
Recently, teachers’ pay have been a trending discussion after the Baltimore County Board of Education voted unanimously to request the county executive to use millions dollars in funding in an attempt to increase teacher and staff wages.
However, Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski denied the school board’s request to use a $50 million surplus in funds for teacher pay raises.
Olszeswki labeled the county’s school board’s request as “irresponsible” and “unsustainable” in an op-ed for The Baltimore Sun last week. According to the county executive, some of resident taxes would fund new spending over the next five years that will total an additional $505 million.
Olszewski lauded his administration's past efforts in funding schools and making county teachers's salaries "among the top paid in the state", according to his op-ed.
"Educational professionals are some of the most important jobs that exist, and we need highly qualified teachers in every classroom," said Olszewski in a statement. "They directly affect student success and are a priority in Baltimore County, which is why my administration has put forward record funding for schools every year, moving our teacher salaries to among the highest in the state."
In a response to Olszewski’s op-ed in The Sun, Baltimore County Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams said the school board and school system “remain committed” to provide significant compensation for all school staff.
“If we are to achieve our vision of being among the highest performing school systems in the nation, we have to take bold steps to invest in the staff who make it possible for our students to thrive,” Williams said.
