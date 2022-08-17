Eastern Technical High School

Eastern Technical High School prepares for the beginning of the school year on Aug. 29. According to BCPS officials, the school system faces teacher and staff shortages as classes begin in the next week-and-a-half.

 Photo by Ben Terzi

As the academic year soon approaches, Baltimore County continues to experience teacher and staffing shortages with less than two weeks before classes start.

Since March, Baltimore County has hired 450 new teachers but are still trying to fill another 400 teacher vacancies, according to county school officials.

