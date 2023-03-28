Baltimore County Public Schools held its annual State of the Schools event at Dundalk/Sollers Point Technical High School, where school leaders celebrated the accomplishments of students and staff.
This year’s event, themed “Moving Forward, Together Again,” presented an opportunity for school officials, elected leaders and community members to hear from BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams as well.
The program began at 4:30 p.m. on March 22 and was divided into two portions: one that saw BCPS students and educators recognized for their accomplishments inside and outside the classroom, and one that had Superintendent Williams share his vision for BCPS.
“Together we have overcome many of the challenges we face as a school system over the last three and a half years,” Williams said. “While there is much more work to be done to ensure all students have the access, opportunity and support they need to be successful, it is important we take a moment to pause, reflect and celebrate what we have accomplished together.”
Williams, who announced earlier this year he will not seek a second term, touched on the challenges local schools faced in the wake of the pandemic but remained optimistic of student success over a three-year span.
The outgoing superintendent recognized some schools’ decline in graduation rates but lauded how some high schools had “significant” increases in graduation rates. The four-year cohort graduation rate for BCPS students in the 2021-2022 academic year was revealed to be 84.5 percent, according to data released March 9 by the Maryland State Department of Education.
At one point in Williams’ address, he briefly mentioned the “sharp increase” in social and emotional needs of students.
“Despite the challenges of the global pandemic and the sharp increase in the social-emotional needs of students and families, it was great impact to our school environment and we are still dealing with the ramifications,” Williams said.
Baltimore County Public Schools have held multiple virtual and in-person meetings to address reports of student violence and bullying that have increased since classrooms reopened from the pandemic.
These meetings between school officials and parents resulted after weeks of school parents criticizing how BCPS investigates and handles reports of violence and bullying. Numerous videos of fights and other violent incidents in Baltimore County Public Schools have circulated on social media recently.
Williams has previously referenced how student fights and other aggressive behaviors are down 11 percent from two years ago, and cited how middle school grades are seeing an increase in aggressive behaviors.
Williams brought up BCPS’s six-year plan that helps students identify potential career goals as early as grade seven. Introduced before this academic year, BCPS’s six-year plan that gives students between grade 7 to 12 the opportunity to meet with school counselors to develop the plan.
Students’ plans begin by identifying a student’s interests and aspirations in order to create a course schedule leading to on-time graduation, and goals for college and career.
“When students have someone they can talk to, ask questions and share their dreams with, magic happens,” Williams said.
According to the superintendent, nearly 53 percent of BCPS students took career and technical education courses in 2022—a move in which Williams said is the largest percent of students in the entire state. These programs provide students “with relevant career skills preparation and rigorous academic course work,” according to BCPS.
CTE courses have led to more than 1,000 BCPS students enrolled in courses at the Community College of Baltimore County (CCBC) in preparation to enter today’s workforce.
Closing out his address, Superintendent Williams inquired all BCPS staff to go “above and beyond” their job descriptions to ensure more student success in the coming years.
“This requires all of us to be present daily and have an unyielding commitment to support students, staff colleagues and family,” Williams said. “This requires focus on the most important thing: our students.”
