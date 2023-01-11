Middle River area residents flocked to the Bowleys Quarters Improvement Association’s yoga workshop focused on how to incorporate the practice in their everyday lives.
Starting off the new year, community members looked to integrate their mind and body by using muscles, proper posture, breathing techniques and emphasis on yoga for relaxation.
The workshop was taught by yoga instructor Tina Hauer from St. Matthew Lutheran Church, where she has been teaching group fitness for 27 years—teaching yoga for 20 of those years.
“With yoga, I like the concentration and focus that you need to do the practice and gain the postures versus when you’re doing other classes your mind can wonder and you start thinking about what you have to do at home and there’s a lot of beating up the body,” Hauer said.
The small-scale event saw 12 residents attend the yoga workshop. Hauer began the class with a brief history of yoga before demonstrating breathing techniques to calm the nerves and relax participants’ bodies.
After a half an hour of debriefing, class began with basic yoga stances for the rest of the three-hour session.
“We’re going to try and break down yoga and try to help people get yoga into their daily life and to lose that intimidation,” Hauer said.
According to Hauer, some benefits people can see in incorporating yoga everyday include flexibility, balance in the body and achieving mindfulness.
“This is the one time you can incorporate exercise while being still and meditating prayer,” she said.
