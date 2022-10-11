Baranoski.jpg

CCBC-Essex freshman standout cross country runner Kevin Baranoski is among the top junior college competitors in the nation.

 Photo courtesy of CCBC-Essex Athletics

Last week, CCBC-Essex cross-country runner Kevin Baranoski was named NJCAA DII Region 20 Athlete of the Month for August and September.

Being a freshman runner at CCBC-Essex, Baranoski finished first in the initial two cross-country meets of this season.

