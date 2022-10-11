Last week, CCBC-Essex cross-country runner Kevin Baranoski was named NJCAA DII Region 20 Athlete of the Month for August and September.
Being a freshman runner at CCBC-Essex, Baranoski finished first in the initial two cross-country meets of this season.
In the first meet of the year in September, he finished first and with a time of 15 minutes and 15 seconds at the Dickinson 5K, beating the school record by two and half minutes.
Originally, Baranoski thought his athletic future would be scuffing around the lacrosse field before toeing the line in cross country.
“I was actually a lacrosse player until I got injured and I kind of fell out of love with the sport,” Baranoski said. “I then just went full-on in with running.”
Before the star runner started setting records at CCBC, Baranoski initially began his collegiate career at Division II’s Western Colorado University. However, he classified as a redshirt and couldn’t compete with the team in the sport he passionately loves.
“I was ready to rumble and I didn’t have the opportunity so I dropped out,” he said.
Baranoski worked in construction following his departure from Western Colorado but still had the desire to go back to school—that’s where CCBC-Essex appeared to be a viable option for him to compete again.
His incredible speed and athletic talent helped the Knights notch a third-place finish at the Dickinson Light Up the Night Invitational.
“The sport of running is something that’s been a part of me my whole life,” Baranoski said. “My brother was a runner, my cousin was a runner, so I always had these people to look up to.”
In the second seasonal meet, Baranoski would break another school record.
This time, out of 237 runners, Baranoski took first place in the Lebanon Valley 8K with a time of 25:17, beating another CCBC Essex school record by 90 seconds.
“I try to hype myself up as much as possible because I live for racing—it’s just a different type of feeling,” said the Harford County native.
According to CCBC Essex Athletics, Baranoski was the only junior college competitor in the Loch Haven Invitational 8K and finished overall in ninth place out of 290 runners.
In that same meet, Baranoski again broke yet another school record that he previously set by more than 30 seconds as the only junior college runner.
After dominating at the Loch Haven Invitational, he was awarded Runner of the Week for NJCAA Cross Country Division II.
On the following next week, Baranoski once again competed as the only junior college runner and finished in 23rd out of 533 runners at the Paul Short Run men’s open division 8K, which was a five-mile race. He would go on to place a new personal record with a run time of 24:36.
Baranoski’s incredible stretch of record-breaking runs led to him earning a National Athlete of the Week award from the U.S. Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.
“He’s breaking all the distance records by minutes because he’s that much faster than all the previous runners we’ve had,” said CCBC Essex Cross Country Coach Noah Hutton. “He is so much faster than the team in terms of workouts, he just does most of the workouts on his own.”
Looking to continue a stellar 2022 season campaign, Baranoski is preparing to compete at the NJCAA Division II Men’s Cross Country Championships in Tallahasse, Fla., next month.
