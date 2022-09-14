The fall sports season for the Community College of Baltimore County in Essex bas begun with high expectations and intense motivation to get back to winning form.
CCBC Essex has had stellar performances from their fall sports programs in recent times, with all three coaches for men and women’s soccer and cross country looking to build upon their successes from last year.
Both the men’s and women’s soccer teams look to move forward from successful 2021 seasons and capitalize on the new additions to their teams.
The Knight’s men’s soccer team had a season full of victories, posting an impressive record of 19 wins, one loss and one tie last year. Head coach Joe Fielder coached his team to a .929 win percentage last season and has continued such winning tradition with four wins and one lost this year.
“Every year we have the same expectation to go back to nationals and let the chips fall where they can,” Fiedler said.
Last season, the No.1-seeded Knights finished as runner-ups in the NJCAA Division II Men's Soccer after a 5-3 defeat to No. 2 seed Pima Community College. Not only was this the second straight season the men’s soccer played in the finals, it was first time the Knights played for a national championship since 1989.
The Knights have a strong start to this year’s season, being ranked second in their region. Their most notable victory came with a 14-1 win against Cecil College while playing away.
However, Coach Fiedler treats every week with the same hard work, ethic and focus on the forever-knowing motto that "practice makes perfect."
“A lot of our players have worked because we’re so close yet so far,” Coach Fiedler said. “So, they’re doing extra work to get back to that game.”
Stellar defense and a solid midfield are the two areas that Fiedler credits to their strong start to the season. According to the head men’s coach, right-winger Toga Katsuma has been an early standout and have been heavily contributing to the team’s prolific offense.
At the moment, Katsuma has scored seven goals and collected five assists this season, with the sophomore scoring a hat-trick in the season opener against Northern Virginia Community College.
Meanwhile, the women’s soccer team at CCBC Essex looks to bounce back from last season after falling 2-0 to Howard Community College in the NJCAA Region 20 Division II Championship game.
The Knights had a record 8-4 last season, finishing runner-ups in the region. However, the women’s soccer team is back and prepared to go on a revenge tour.
“Last year was a little up and down—we struggled with numbers—but we had a good year and a nice foundation to set for this year,” Head Women’s Soccer Coach Stephen King said.
King inherited the team in June of last year and cites the little the time he had to prepare for the 2021 fall season. According to King, he is lucky to get a good team and enter this season more prepared.
So far, the Lady Knights have a record of two wins and three losses to start the season after recently demolishing Brookdale Community College in a 6-0 victory on Sunday, Sept. 11.
“We should be able to compete for a national championship,” King said. “I expect the girls to come in every day, give me the effort, give me the work-ethic and trust in the process.”
Generating goals is a top need for the team after losing soccer phenom Kara Dietrich, who scored over 100 goals during her career at CCBC. According to King, the team has lost “about 90 percent” of their goals after two high-scoring threats transferred to four-year colleges.
King said returning sophomore Kylie Staubitz and freshman Allison Wysong have stood out offensively and helped carried the team’s production. So far, Wysong has accounted for four goals this season.
“We have talent,” Coach King said. “We don’t know exactly where all the goals are going to come from.”
The men's and women’s cross country teams of CCBC Essex are looking to build upon their successful seasons last year.
Cross country coach Noah Hutton is coming off a galvanizing season where he guided his runners to the NJCAA Region 20 Division II and Maryland JUCO individual men’s and women’s champions.
Setting personal record running times is at the top list of priorities for the coach this season.
“I always start off the year with the same philosophy: Bring in as many people as we can,” Hutton said. “And we take everybody willing to work hard so it doesn’t matter how much experience you have.”
Regardless of experience, Coach Hutton is ready to coach his runners to a fast-paced victorious season as he prepares his team for competition in Winchester, Va., on Sept. 24.
