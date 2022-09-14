The fall sports season for the Community College of Baltimore County in Essex bas begun with high expectations and intense motivation to get back to winning form.

CCBC Essex has had stellar performances from their fall sports programs in recent times, with all three coaches for men and women’s soccer and cross country looking to build upon their successes from last year.

