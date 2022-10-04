With the fall sports season at CCBC-Essex pass the halfway point, many sports programs have seen successes on the field or track course.

The Community College of Baltimore County in Essex has had solid performances from their fall sports programs so far, with all coaches from men and women’s soccer, and cross country looking to continue onward with the season and make adjustments to push their team to the finish line.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.