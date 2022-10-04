After opening the season 1-3, the CCBC-Essex women’s soccer team has emerged victorious in seven of its last nine meetings. The Knights most recently eked out a 3-2 away win over WVU Potomac State College on Oct. 4.
The CCBC-Essex men’s soccer team is on a roll, winning 10 of its last 11 contests.
Photo courtesy of CCBC-Essex Athletics
After opening the season 1-3, the CCBC-Essex women’s soccer team has emerged victorious in seven of its last nine meetings. The Knights most recently eked out a 3-2 away win over WVU Potomac State College on Oct. 4.
With the fall sports season at CCBC-Essex pass the halfway point, many sports programs have seen successes on the field or track course.
The Community College of Baltimore County in Essex has had solid performances from their fall sports programs so far, with all coaches from men and women’s soccer, and cross country looking to continue onward with the season and make adjustments to push their team to the finish line.
This season, the Knight’s men’s soccer team has posted an impressive overall record of 12 wins and two losses (as of Oct. 4). However, the Knight’s men’s soccer team has remained undefeated in their conference with 10 wins and no losses.
The Knights’ latest win was a 6-0 shutout victory on the road against WVU Potomac State College. Kazuma Ishizuka, Toga Katsuma and Caleb Pritchett scored two goals apiece. Katsuma and Pritchett both tallied an assist.
Coaching his team to perfect winning percentage in the conference, Head Coach Joe Fielder saw his team dismantle Prince George’s Community College in a 9-0 victory on Sept. 29. Goals were shared throughout roster that capped off a solid team performance both offensively and defensively.
Midfielders Logan Jacurak, Kaduna Ishizuka and Evan Doten each scored a goal, with midfielder Ethan Hackenberg had a brace of two goals. Backs Riku Kawano and Caleb Marchany got in on the action with both of them capping a goal. Finally, Pritchett scored a brace as well, as the Knights put up video game numbers.
Though last weekend’s game against Louisburg College was cancelled due to the weather, the Knight’s men’s soccer team will face Anne Arundel Community College today at 3 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Knights’ women’s soccer team has an overall record of seven wins and five losses, boasting a winning percentage of .583. The average record can be eclipsed by the Knight’s having a solid conference record of 5-1.
Starting off the season not-so-hot, the women’s soccer club has bounced back and looking like a formidable team.
With Head Coach Stephen King managing his team to an impressive winning percentage of .833 in the conference, the Knights crushed Frederick Community College in 6-1 victory on Sept. 29.
Forwards Kayla Willis and Kaila Blizzard each capped one goal in last week’s outing with midfielders Mackenzie Hunt and Samantha Grace also found the back of the net against Frederick. The game was so lopsided that even defenders Danielle Lassahn and Cara Halpin each had a goal.
The Knights women’s soccer team now look forward to this Saturday as they are prepared to take on Camden County College at noon.
The Knights men’s cross country team has seen solid results in recent matches, meaning the team is getting more fit and faster. However, one runner has been setting school records and winning junior college honors.
Last week, Kevin Baranoski was named NJCAA DII Men’s Cross Country Runner of the Week after finishing first place in the first two meets of the season and broken a number of school records.
CCBC-Essex’s men’s and women’s cross country teams traveled to Salisbury for the 34th Annual Don Cathcart Invitational on Oct. 1.
During the meet, freshman Giles Daly finished in 12th place out of 87 runners with a time 27 minutes, 10 seconds. For the women’s cross country team, freshman Kiana Hunter finished with a time of 36:07.
Next, the men’s team will compete at the {span}Penn State National Open in University Park, Pa., on Oct. 14 before joining the women’s team in the Aubrey Shenk Gettysburg Invitational in Gettysburg, Pa., on Oct. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.