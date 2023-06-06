Ixtyle Montuffar

Ixtyle Montuffar was recently named the President’s Distinguished Graduate at CCBC.

 Courtesy of Lisa Harlow

Ixtyle Montuffar recently received the Community College of Baltimore County’s (CCBC) 2023 President’s Distinguished award.

Montuffar was presented with the distinguished award on June 4 during CCBC’s Commencement ceremony. According to the community college, the award is given to a student who has demonstrated exemplary leadership and a commitment to help others.

