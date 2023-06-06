Ixtyle Montuffar recently received the Community College of Baltimore County’s (CCBC) 2023 President’s Distinguished award.
Montuffar was presented with the distinguished award on June 4 during CCBC’s Commencement ceremony. According to the community college, the award is given to a student who has demonstrated exemplary leadership and a commitment to help others.
Described as intellectually gifted, Montuffar has met the criteria for the award what had seem all of his life. According to CCBC, Montuffar is a first-generation college student with the clear sense of self demonstrated through maturity “beyond the years.”
“My experience at CCBC has been filled with academic stimulation and celebration of the college’s diverse population,” Montuffar said. “It’s been so amazing to be able to connect with so many different people from literally all backgrounds, all ages, all religions, all cultures.”
A member of the LGBTQ+and the Otomi people of central Mexico, Montuffar had faced many uphill battles in society that challenged his confidence and self-esteem. Eventually, he found a sense of community at CCBC and used his time as vessel to display a strong sense of social justice as his professors described.
Along with exploring different classes, Montuffar joined the Progressive Student Alliance and the CCBC-Essex Garden Club. It was through his extracurriculars where he became a CCBC Fresh Face ambassador and explored away programs (commonly known as study abroad programs).
These study away programs led Montuffar to the Great Smoky Mountains, where studied the range’s history, culture and natural environment.
Montuffar now looks to earns a bachelor’s degree in Environmental Studies after graduating summa cum laude with a degree in General Education and a certificate in Global Studies. In the future, the decorated student wishes to pursue a career in ethnobotany, the study of relationships between plants and people.
“I dream to work within ethnobotany as I am deeply enamored by cultures and their connection to the plants they have been connected to for generations,” Montuffar said. “I know I will be able to incorporate my own culture into this pursuit as well.”
Although his time at CCBC came to a close over the week, Montuffar credits the community college for helping him develop into a more confident young professional ready to start a new chapter.
“This school [CCBC] in particular has definitely made me a better communicator, more confident and more celebratory of the differences between people,” Montuffar said.
“Community college can effectively prepare students, no matter what future they desire.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.