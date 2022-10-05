Last week, Chesapeake High Schoolteacher Justin Patterson was honored by the Maryland Society for Educational Technology with a Digital Learning Showcase for September of this year.
After earning a bachelor’s degree from the Art Institute of Philadelphia, Patterson went on to acquire a graduate degree in education from the University of Phoenix.
He then spent his entire teaching career at Chesapeake High School for sixteen years to which he credits working with the students as the main reason for the long tenure.
“My big goal this year was to see if we can push ourselves to the forefront and showcase everything we have to offer,” Patterson said.
Patterson serves as the chair of Chesapeake’s Technical Education Department that encompasses broadcasting and interactive media.
“As far as teaching, we’ve had four courses of interactive media and that’s what I oversee,” he said.
According to a press release from Baltimore County School officials, Chesapeake has state-of-the-art media production spaces and resources thanks to a grant from the John Hopkins University’s Applied Physics Lab.
School officials said the Digital Learning Showcase demonstrated Patterson’s hard work and dedication to teach students how to code, design computer graphics, simulate environmentsand coordinate game development.
“It was nice to be the first spotlight of the year so to speak,” Patterson said. “We’re just trying to get our program out to the people and show some of the unique things happening at Chesapeake.”
The release also says Patterson’s program shows the ways that the students’ work is used to “enhance student learning throughout the school.”
One example that demonstrates his program’s work is how Patterson and his student created a virtual Fort McHenry that will later be shared at the Magnet Schools of America annual conference.
“Your willingness to harness the power technology to support students, staff, and parents at Chesapeake High School through interactive media production is second to none,” MSET President Brian Cook said in a letter. “We are proud of your passion and drive to transform the lives of students through educational technology.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.