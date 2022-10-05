Last week, Chesapeake High Schoolteacher Justin Patterson was honored by the Maryland Society for Educational Technology with a Digital Learning Showcase for September of this year.

After earning a bachelor’s degree from the Art Institute of Philadelphia, Patterson went on to acquire a graduate degree in education from the University of Phoenix.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.