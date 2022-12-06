Last Saturday, Dec. 3, locals gathered on Eastern Boulevard to kick off the holiday season with the annual Essex Christmas Tree Lighting event.
Like every year, the event was held at outside of the Heritage Society of Essex and Middle River where families crowded the sidewalk waiting for the arrival of Santa Claus and his wife, Mrs. Claus.
Since 1975, the start of the holiday season in Essex has become almost synonymous with the Christmas Tree lighting that includes a 25-foot fern tree decorated with 2,000 light bulbs and 150 ornaments.
“I think the event is like one big holiday party for the community and people may not see each other throughout the year but they always stop by for the tree lighting,” said organizer Lisa Harlow.
According to Harlow, George Lang from Power Factor Co. and his band of volunteers took seven hours decorating the tree and getting it ready for the event.
Prior to the lighting of the tree, the anticipation grew more and more with festive music, light bulb necklace giveaways and Purkey’s Party Pumper fire engine that set the scene blowing bubbles for the children.
“This is a family event that we like to bring the kids to. It’s not far from home and the kids enjoy seeing Santa Claus,” said attendee Christina Long with her family.
State Del. Ric Metzgar and Sen. Johnny Ray Salling spoke at the event, describing what the holiday season means to them.
“Give somebody of yourself and listen—you have two ears and one mouth—give them encouragement because we’re living in a time when people need to be encouraged and not discouraged,” Metzgar said.
As the event went on, there was a question as to where Santa Claus was. Every year, the big guy from the North Pole is escorted by Essex’s volunteer fire department; however, there was an emergency.
According to Lt. Andrew Borem, his unit in charge of transporting Santa had to answer an emergency three-story apartment fire off of Route 702.
“Santa came over the station, we’re getting him ready to get on the engine, and they put out a fire box off of 702 for an apartment fire,” Borem said.
“There was smoke in the general stairwell that just filled up because the water heater failed, so ultimately, nothing too crazy—a lot lights, a lot sirens, a lot of noise to figure out what it is.”
Ultimately, the fire unit was eventually able to escort Santa and his doting wife to the Christmas Tree Lighting where soon after the couple stood on stage to countdown the lighting.
And as the countdown reached zero, a tree sparked and lit the sidewalk on Eastern Boulevard, where the wait was absolutely worth it.
“Seeing the happy kids and seeing their happy faces with Santa Claus is my favorite thing,” said attendee Michael Meeker.
After the tree was lit, families were invited to come into the Heritage Society’s museum so children can take photos with Santa Claus and tell him their Christmas wishes.
Heritage Society workers encouraged families to take a look around the museum to see the rich history Essex has to offer.
“The tree lighting is great and meeting Santa was wonderful, and the museum was cool too,” attendee Stephanie Williams said.
Attendees’ children were also given goody bags with gift cards, stuffed animals, hat/glove sets and other little toys.
For 47 years, the Essex Christmas Tree Lighting has continued to serve as a the official start of holiday season, and this year was no different.
