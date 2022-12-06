Last Saturday, Dec. 3, locals gathered on Eastern Boulevard to kick off the holiday season with the annual Essex Christmas Tree Lighting event.

Like every year, the event was held at outside of the Heritage Society of Essex and Middle River where families crowded the sidewalk waiting for the arrival of Santa Claus and his wife, Mrs. Claus.

