Baltimore County District 5 Councilperson David Marks looks to pass a bill to prohibit panhandle lots in White Marsh’s Honeygo Overlay District.
According to the county council, Bill 11-23 modifies two facets of the district regulations for the Honeygo Overlay District.
First, the bill alters an open space standard through the payment of a fee.
Basically speaking, the bill would require housing developments in the Honeygo area to provide an open space for residents.
Secondly, the bill would forbid panhandle lots in the entire Honeygo Overlay District.
“[The Honeygo Overlay District] is a special development district created 1994 that has heightened architectural buildings,” Marks said. “Panhandle lots have been illegal throughout much of the Honeygo area since that time.”
Under current law, panhandle lots are only allowed in defined areas of the Honeygo Overlay District. The final reading and vote on Bill 11-23 will take place at the Legislative Session on Monday, March 20, at 6 p.m. If passed, Bill 11-23 will take effect 14 days from the date of its enactment.
The District 5 councilperson said he wants to extend the ban throughout the entire area that encompasses the Honeygo Overlay District.
According to the county’s zoning regulation, a panhandle lot is situated where its only access to a local street is a narrow driveway that may contain water and sewer lines and other utilities.
Essentially, a panhandle lot is characterized by a long strip of driveway that leads to the rest of the property where the buildings are usually situated.
“Panhandle lots are where developers basically try to cram homes into neighborhoods by having long driveways off roads,” Marks said. “They are banned throughout most of Honeygo.”
Throughout the last three years, Marks has passed significant legislation in regards to Honeygo and the Honeygo Overlay District.
Back in 2020, Marks had passed an act that saw panhandle lots not permitted in the Honeygo area. The following year, he passed another bill that authorized certain developments adjacent to the Honeygo Overlay District to be developed with residential uses.
“As Honeygo developed, construction could not occur until a park was built or a school opened,” Marks said. “This is kind of a logical extension of that.”
In his 12 years within the county council, Marks has facilitated the construction of 11 new parks in his districts, six of which are in Perry Hall and White Marsh.
Those parks includeAngel Park, Soukup Arena, the Perry Paw Dog Park, Gough Park, as well as and two future sites at Gerst Road and near Perry Hall Boulevard.
