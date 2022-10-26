On the morning of Oct. 25, county officials, along with members of the county’s school system, were elated to cut the ribbon for the new Rossville Elementary School.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside Rossville Elementary School on 7649 Gum Spring Road in Rosedale where community members and school parents were in attendance.

