On the morning of Oct. 25, county officials, along with members of the county’s school system, were elated to cut the ribbon for the new Rossville Elementary School.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside Rossville Elementary School on 7649 Gum Spring Road in Rosedale where community members and school parents were in attendance.
Rossville Elementary School Principal Kevin Jennings, Jr. gave a hallmark speech, commemorating the $56 million the county invested to redesign the school’s facilities.
The new elementary school now includes room for 735 seats that currently enrolls 621 students.
The ribbon-cutting came with a slew of speeches, instrumental performances and even student reflections from Rossville Elementary’s very own pupils.
“It is my honor to be a principal at this amazing school, and to be apart of this wonderful,” Jennings said to kick off the event.
County Executive John Olszewski was in attendance with Superintendent Darryl Williams and county council members Cathy Bevins and David Marks.
Jennings was especially excited for his students to enjoy the new renovations for classrooms so much that the elementary school’s scholars were also there for the anticipated event.
The ribbon-cutting ceremony came with lots of input from Rossville Elementary School’s student body that included a piano performance by fifth-grader Justin Liu, reflection and remarks by students Maddox Herrington and Joanna Sammanasu, and a musical rendition of the school’s official song “R-House” by the Grade 5 Chorus.
“What an amazing place to learn,” said Julie Henn, Chair of the County’s Board of Education. “I can’t wait to tour inside this new building and see how it’s not only a vital, vibrant learning center but also how it fits into this community.”
Henn went on to say how the new school will become a “hub of activity, engagement and pride” before recognizing other board members like Kathleen Causey and Rod McMillan who were also in attendance.
“These days are possible because of partnerships and because of incredible leaders on the ground like Principal Jennings and his team here at Rossville,” Olszewski said.
Olszewski said at the ribbon cutting how county schools are “the lifeblood of our neighborhoods” and “the places where we entrust our most sacred asset each and every day.”
Baltimore County originally broke ground on construction for the new Rossville Elementary School in August 2021 as a part of other funded projects for schools across the county.
“We’re coming together to make historic investments in every community in Baltimore County,” Olszewski said.
Earlier this year, the county announced an additional $70 million in school construction funding for fiscal year 2023. This additional investment is a part of the county’s 15-year plan called the Multi-Year Improvement Plan for All Schools (MYIPAS) that looks to spend $2.5 billion for schools countywide.
“Across Baltimore County, we are investing over $3 billion over the next 15 years, just in our built-environment, to give world-class learning environments just like the one here at Rossville Elementary School,” Olszewski said.
The nearly 109,000 square-foot school comes with top-of-the-line facilities that will boost student engagement and remedy overcrowded classrooms that have riddled some parts of the county.
After the ribbon was sliced and cut through, there was a brief reception that included a tour of the new school’s grounds.
Williams described his “pleased” feelings toward Rossville Elementary School upon his visits because of the school’s excitement and spirited energy.
“I’d also like to think the [spirited] energy comes from the students who are here, and particularly the families and communities that are represented here in the Rossville Elementary School boundaries,” Williams said.
