Local political figures broke ground a new facility that looks to serve the Middle River area that adds to the expanding recreation center capacity in Baltimore County.
County Executive Johnny Olszewski was joined by other elected officials, and held a groundbreaking for what will be the new Recreation Activity Center (RAC) in Middle River next to Glenmar Elementary School on Nov. 17.
According to the Baltimore County government, $10 million in state and county funds will support the new facility opening alongside Glenmar Elementary and will “focus on recreational, social and wellness opportunities for residents of all ages.”
“We are fully committed to expanding recreational opportunities in every community across our great county,” Olszewski said.
“Adding this high-quality, aeronautical-themed Recreation Activity Center in Middle River is another step in our efforts to engage residents, highlight the area’s rich history and promote civic pride.”
The new Middle River RAC will include flight and aeronautics-themed programming in addition to traditional recreation activities due to its relation and proximity to Martin State Airport’s Glenn L. Martin Maryland Aviation Museum.
The Middle River RAC is slated to be complete by April 2024 where the approximately 15,000-square-foot facility will include a full-sized gymnasium, multipurpose room and four multi-use activity rooms.
“One of our goals at Recreation and Parks is to expose youth and adults to as many opportunities as possible so that they can determine their interests, Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks Director Roslyn Johnson said.
“RAC programs featuring creative and fun lessons will assist us in helping to grow future engineers, astronauts, pilots and the like, right here in Middle River.”
According to a county press release, the $10.2 million project is funded by a $500,000 state aid grant, $1.725 million from Project Open Space and $8 million from the county.
The Middle River groundbreaking comes after the county announced the transition from Baltimore County’s nine Police Athletic League (PAL) centers to Recreation Activity Centers (RAC), which now offer its amenities to more community members.
“I am proud to have advocated for not just this center, but recreational opportunities across the County,” Baltimore County Councilwoman Cathy Bevins said.
“This has been a long time coming and I’m looking forward to this new community hub in the heart of Middle River, where families will make memories for years to come.”
According to the RAC model, Baltimore County’s centers will serve residents for all ages and provide recreational, art, health, and wellness programs, although adults are required to accompany children under the age of six.
“I would like to thank the Olszewski administration, my colleague Councilwoman Bevins, and our partners for advancing this critical center,” Councilman David Marks said.
“Middle River needs community anchors like this to support families and recreation for all.”
Along with the new Middle River RAC, the county has 10 existing sites that include locations in Dundalk, Hillendale, Cockeysville, Lansdowne, Mars Estates, Scotts Branch, Shady Spring, Winfield, Woodmoor and Rosedale, where a RAC is currently under construction.
“I was happy to play a part in securing state funding for the Middle River RAC and to work with the Baltimore County Administration to see it become a reality because I know it will make a real difference in the lives of families in Baltimore County,” Maryland State Del. Carl Jackson said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.