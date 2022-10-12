Balto County Council.jpeg

Last week, the Baltimore County Council passed a resolution to review a proposed planned unit development that would replace a commonly known property known as the LaFarge Quarry in Middle River.

Last week, the Baltimore County Council passed a resolution to review a proposed planned unit development that would replace a commonly known property known as the LaFarge Quarry.

The resolution was brought forth by Councilwoman Cathy Bevins after the company by name of BC Middle River LLC, who owns the LaFarge Quarry, submitted an application to redevelop on the 400-acre site.

