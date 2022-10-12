Last week, the Baltimore County Council passed a resolution to review a proposed planned unit development that would replace a commonly known property known as the LaFarge Quarry.
The resolution was brought forth by Councilwoman Cathy Bevins after the company by name of BC Middle River LLC, who owns the LaFarge Quarry, submitted an application to redevelop on the 400-acre site.
The resolution was passed in a narrow 4-3 vote that will push BC Middle River LLC one step closer to construction on its project that will include an industrial office park with logistics spaces for warehouses as well as a trade school.
The project would ultimately be affecting the LaFarge Quarry located on east of Earls Road and south of Ebenezer Road by the Amtrak train tracks in Middle River.
“There are a few people in the community that are saying that it should be a park,” Bevins said in the legislative meeting. “Well, that would be lovely but LaFarge owns it—they’re not interested in selling it to the county for a park.”
The area was known as the LaFarge Quarry for the past 75 years and was originally used to mine minerals like sand and gravel.
After almost 50 years of mining, it is no longer considered to be profitable to extract more materials—hence why some community members wish for the property to be repurposed into an open space park entirely.
According to the resolution’s text, the developers would commit to donating 221 acres of the purposed land to the county for public use in the discretion of the county, where 40 of the 221 acres would be used for a trade school.
In a work session before the meeting, councilmen Wade Kach and Izzy Patoka raised concerns of how to ensure the 221 acres of land would be dedicated to building a trade school, as well as if the soil of the land is suitable for a school to be built on.
“The amendment being offered by Councilwoman Bevins would add two more whereas clauses to the solution,” Legislative Secretary Thomas Bostwick said.
Bostwick went on to describe the first amendment to Bevins’ resolution that the Council has the right to choose alternative uses for the 221 acres if a trade school is not committed within five years.
The second amendment to the resolution, Bostwick explained, would require BC Middle River LLC to submit a report that analyzes the property’s soil within three months of approval.
“If the applicant cannot provide the required report, the applicant shall offer an alternate community benefit,” Bostwick said, reciting the amendment’s text.
Opening the virtual floor to discussion, councilmen Wade Kach and Julian Jones asked for clarity in the promise of building a trade school in five years.
Councilman Jones pointed out the difference between dedicating a the school as a placeholder for the land and actually having funding from Baltimore County Public Schools.
“The way I was understanding it, we would give them five years—even if they said on the fourth year to hold on and it’s not a hard commitment—then we would continue to let it ride,” Jones said.
However, the resolution’s text strictly states that if the proposed trade school “not be funded within five years,” then the council member who represents the area retains the right to find “alternate uses for the school land.”
Given that Councilman David Marks, who voted against the resolution, could potentially be representing Middle River and Essex if reelected, raised concerns that the developers are not paying “any impact fees.”
“I think they should [pay for impact fees],” Marks said in the meeting. “I think that if there was ever a place where you should have those paid is here and the law does allow commercial development to assess [impact fees].”
