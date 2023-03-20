Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski announced new legislation that will expand rental properties to be subjected to regular inspections from the county.
Olszewski says his new bill looks to “strengthen rental housing registration” as well as account for “inspections processes” to improve housing quality in Baltimore County.
Currently, county law dictates only rental housing properties with six or fewer units are required to be registered and licensed with Baltimore County that includes short-term rentals advertised on websites like Airbnb.
According to county officials, the new legislation will enable Baltimore County to establish a new registration process for all rental properties with seven or more units. Larger apartments will be included in the proposed bill so long as a property “has fewer than three public health, safety, or welfare violations over the past three years.”
Examples of such violations include fire safety infractions, pest and rodent presence, mold or evidence of work done without appropriate permits.
“Every person deserves access to a safe, quality place to call home and this legislation is another important step to ensure that is a reality across Baltimore County,” Olszewski said.
“By modernizing our rental registration process, we are strengthening Baltimore County’s ability to make sure that all property owners are fulfilling their obligations to their tenants and our communities.”
The legislation announced this week was introduced to the Baltimore County Council in its most recent session on March 20.
A press release from the county executive says rental properties with three or more public safety violations will be forced to inspect 10 percent of its units in order to obtain a license to lease apartments with additional inspections potentially being required if more violations are found.
With the announcement of this bill on rental properties, the Olszewski Administration has already taken numerous legislative measures in an effort to reform housing and improve access to quality housing in Baltimore County.
The county executive’s housing reform package encompassed establishing a housing opportunity fund, modernizing county townhomes, creating a new process to identify vacant properties and eases restrictions surrounding which family members may live in accessory apartments.
Most recently, the Baltimore County Council passed a new zoning regulation that increases the amount of family members allowed to live in an accessory apartment.
The accessory apartment legislation found bipartisan support from District 5 Councilperson David Marks, who was the only council Republican that voted to approve the bill.
“I do recognize the fact that we have 25 percent of our county population that are senior citizens, and we need to be encouraging more housing for those types of residents,” Marks said at the legislative session.
Passed at the end of last month, the Housing Opportunity Fund will go into effect on April 10 in which a $16 million housing fund will be created for the county to acquire privately owned land for developers of affordable housing.
Coincidently, the first-ever process to designate properties as “vacant” will also go into effect April 10 and give the county the power to convert abandoned properties into housing.
This particular bill was passed unanimously in the Baltimore County Council. District 7 Councilman Todd Crandell has heavily criticized the rest of Olszewski’s housing reform package.
According to Crandell, he considers density of housing developments as a “big issue” out of all of the bills included in the county executive’s Housing Reform Package.
“The council, against my wishes, is passing legislation that creates more high-density projects throughout Baltimore County and our school infrastructure is not built to handle that,” Crandell said in a previous interview pertaining to housing legislation.
