Last Thursday, Sept. 15, senior residents spent their lunchtime at the Essex Senior Center during the countywide program No Senior Eats Alone Day.
As almost 100 seniors attended the event at the local facility, older residents bonded through a variety of games like billiards or simply conversing with each other before the cafeteria opened.
The program, No Senior Eats Alone Day, was launched in 2018 in an attempt to raise awareness of the prevalence of social isolation in Baltimore County’s older adult population. Going on four years running, the event has popularized with neighboring restaurants offering discounts to local senior citizens.
According to the Department of Aging, the goal for No Senior Eats Alone Day is to help older adults “feel valued and connected, establish better eating habits, and improve nutrition and health.”
As the cafeteria doors opened, participating seniors filled the tables scattered throughout the hall. The county’s Department of Aging, along with the center’s employees, eagerly served their patrons with beverages before the county executive showed up.
“They always look forward to No Senior Eats Alone Day,” said Essex Senior Center Director Mike Hager. “It’s great event with entertainment and food and our members really like to dance.”
With a large space emptied for a dance floor, senior residents were excited to get out on the floor and bust a move. However, locals were also elated to see County Executive John Olszewski walk through the doors.
Plenty of waves and handshaking went a long way as Olszewski made it a point to thank all the people for coming out for the event before he rode along with law enforcement to deliver home meals to seniors who cannot leave their house.
According to the county executive, choosing Essex Senior Center to primarily attend speaks to his team’s emphasis on the Essex community with wrap-around services, significant recovery dollars and other resources.
“I think the turn out speaks volumes and we know that these gatherings are happening in senior centers throughout Baltimore County,” Olszewski said. “We’ve worked with restaurants to have specials and deals for seniors to gather and we’ve partnered with senior clubs throughout Baltimore County so we know people are really responding.”
Olszewski would later return to the local senior center to eat, talk and hangout with visitors and staff for the remainder of lunchtime.
No Senior Alone Day tackles the issue of social isolation for local senior residents— a challenge that has been even more exasperated due to the pandemic.
A 2020 report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine found that nearly one-fourth of adults aged 65 and older are considered to be socially isolated. The same report cited reasons for why older people face social isolation that include living alone, the loss of family or friends, chronic illness, and hearing loss.
Nevertheless, the county’s Department of Aging looks to combat against social isolation with events like No Senior Eats Alone. Local senior residents like Neil Doran at the Essex Senior Center say the yearly event is something to look forward to because it provides something therapeutic for all.
“I love it,” Doran said. “I come here everyday and its good exercise and good therapy—you got to get out.”
