Planning Board

Baltimore County Planning Board convenes at the Jefferson Building on Sept. 1.

 Photo by Ben Terzi

Last Thursday, Baltimore County’s planning board approved an extension of public water on the property where the former C.P. Crane Plant used to stand—a move that has angered Middle River and Bowleys Quarters residents.

The lopsided vote saw 13 out of the 15 board members agree to extend public water to a part of the old Crane Plant property. This approval is only step forward towards repurposing the land, where the county council will now have to vote on whether the proposal can move forward.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.