Last Thursday, Baltimore County’s planning board approved an extension of public water on the property where the former C.P. Crane Plant used to stand—a move that has angered Middle River and Bowleys Quarters residents.
The lopsided vote saw 13 out of the 15 board members agree to extend public water to a part of the old Crane Plant property. This approval is only step forward towards repurposing the land, where the county council will now have to vote on whether the proposal can move forward.
Forsite Development bought the property last year and intend to construct housing developments on the land. Originally, the real estate company planned to build 283 homes where the plant once stood.
Almost three weeks since the Crane Plant was demolished, the property’s new owners had requested a designation change that could bring public sewer and water service to the property. However, they must go through the process of extending public water and zoning.
In order to build homes on the property, Forsite must receive an extension of public water and zoning that had to be first approved by the county’s planning board.
With the approval from the county’s planning board, Forsite’s proposal of repurposing the property of the Crane Plant to build housing developments inches closer to reality.
“I believe that the property has by right some development rights that allow [Forsite] to develop it—housing or possibly something else,” planning board member Howard Perlow said.
Perlow, along with 12 other board members, voted yes to extend water partially on the property that will allow close to 75 homes to be constructed, according to the county’s planning board.
Only two board members, Beverly German and Wayne McGinnis, voted against the motion last Thursday. Coincidentally, German is the only planning board member representing the county district where this motion will affect.
The Bowleys Quarters Improvement Association (BQIA) says extending public water and sewage makes “no sense” given the property’s proximity to the Chesapeake Bay.
“It makes no sense, first off, and you might as well throw zoning,” said BQIA President Jim Hock. “They keep wanting to bypass it but this is a critical bay area.”
During the planning board vote, members acknowledge the vitality of keeping the bay clean but went with approving the water extension, anyway.
Bowleys Quarters residents are also worried that building houses will come with more traffic and overcrowding the small community. Carroll Island Road is the only street that leads to the Crane Plant and could become a floodgate for heavy traffic.
Forsite Development’s proposal now must receive a recommendation from the county council to go before the state’s environmental department.
District 5’s County Councilman David Marks has strongly opposed any developments on the property and wants to maintain as much open space as possible.
“The Planning Board’s vote is an insult to the three dozen residents who appeared before them in July to oppose any extension of water and sewerage,” Marks said in a statement. “Not one citizen from Bowleys Quarters and Seneca Park wanted this outcome.”
According to Councilman Marks, the county council could possible vote on the matter as early as January.
Middle River residents and BQIA President Jim Hock found it difficult to understand why board members, who do not live in Bowleys Quarters, were voting on a matter that only impact them.
“Why is somebody else voting on something that has no affect on their area—none,” Hock said. “People voting for this that live in Randallstown—wait a minute—it doesn’t affect you.”
