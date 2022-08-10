County Councilman Todd Crandell sent a letter pleading Gov. Hogan to have the state’s environmental service remain in control of the Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Crandell’s letter shows “deep concerns” of the state’s environmental services departing from the Back River Treatment Plant after they took control from Baltimore City due to their own dysfunction. The letter was co-signed by State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling and delegates Ric Metzgar, Bob Long and Robin Grammer.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.