Through compiling data and information provided by the county’s Crime Dashboard, it is clear that Essex and Middle River have been a part of some of the most adversely affected communities regarding crime in Baltimore County.
With the end of the year soon approaching, Essex will be the second-most affected county town in total crime and violent crime cases for the second year in a row.
Though it seems crime is increasing across the nation, Baltimore County has seen a decline in crime from 2017 to 2020 before the number of total county cases rose to more than 39,000 in 2021.
The tally currently sits at more than 34,000 for this year.
As of now, Essex accounts for more than 7 percent of all crime in the county with a tally of approximately 2,517 cases while Middle River accounts for 5.5 percent of all county crime with a number of almost 2,000 cases.
Baltimore County’s data only goes through the end of this October and these totals are lessened to what the number is now in the final month of 2022.
Though crime is a net-negative to an area in general, it can also be categorized by its increasing threat to public safety and Essex and Middle River.
According to the National Institute of Justice, violent crime is a category comprised of offenses that include rape and sexual assault, robbery, assault and murder.
As of now, the county crime data says Essex accounts for more than 8 percent of all violent incidents in the county and almost 7 percent of overall crime as well. Middle River follows right behind Essex, accounting for 7.2 percent of violent crimes in the county.
Breaking down violent crime in Essex, the number currently sits at 941 cases with more than 1,300 victims this year. Middle River tallies 771 violent crime cases that has affected more than 1,000 victims this year.
Last year, Essex’s violent crime cases closed 2021 with a number of 1,218 cases that had over 2,000 victims. Middle River ended last year with 937 cases and almost 1,600 victims.
Currently, assault cases lead violent crime in the Essex community with a number of approximately 853 cases with more than 100 cases being aggravated assault.
Meanwhile, simple assault cases overwhelm Essex with approximately 740 cases and a total of more than 1,000 victims.
So far this year, Essex has had 24 robberies where the number may increase after the database is updated by county officials.
According to the county’s crime data, Essex ranks second in forcible sexual assault cases in the county this year with 31 cases so far—eight of which being where rape has occurred.
In this current election cycle, many residents voted with the issue of crime being most important to them.
“I don’t like the direction Baltimore County Police is going,” local resident Dwayne Urban said. “The stuff I’ve been hearing about locally from a crime perspective is absolutely outrageous.”
Although the statistics behind crime in Essex and Middle River are heavy, The Avenue News plans to dive more into the issue of crime where installments will release biweekly.
Next issue in The Avenue News’ crime series will tackle the root causes of crime rates and indicators of what leads to an area to be succumbed to crime.
