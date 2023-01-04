With the potential causes of crime locally identified, law enforcement officers can offer a perspective into the duties of protecting and serving areas plagued by crime.
To understand crime through an officer’s point of view, one has to account for the amount of crime an area has already seen.
Last year, Essex accounted for more than 7 percent of all crime in the county with a tally of approximately 2,517 cases while Middle River accounted for 5.5 percent of all county crime with a number of almost 2,000 cases. However, the most appalling piece of data indicates that 42 percent of violent crimes last year were committed by juveniles.
According to the National Institute of Justice, violent crime is a category comprised of offenses that include rape and sexual assault, robbery, assault and murder.
“I’d look into the lack of consequences the juvenile system gives out to children,” a county school resource officer (SRO) said. “If people don’t fear a consequence for their actions, then they’re not going to be deterred from doing that action.”
This anonymous SRO has been with Baltimore County’s police force for 17 years and been a resource officer for a local school for six of those years.
Local school parents have pressured Baltimore County Public Schools in being more transparent about youth violence in schools which has become an ongoing debacle between BCPS officials and families.
“You can’t get a kid out of school unless they are an imminent threat to himself and others,” the SRO said. “It’s this big blanket statement schools give so kids are coming in fighting constantly, bringing in weapons, kids are bringing in large quantities of drugs—and other kids see this.”
There have been town halls, school meetings and virtual presentations in which school officials have communicated with parents and relayed information on violence in school buildings.
According to school officials, violent behaviors in high schools and elementary schools were down 15 percent last year compared to 2021.
“Any crime that’s major, when the person is finally caught and you pull up their arrest record, never once had I seen that it’s their first time,” the now-SRO said. “They have like 17 other charges and they’re back on the street.”
The anonymous police officer said the lack of accountability and consequences can trickle down to the juvenile system, where he blames the pandemic as a factor in the justice system.
Baltimore County’s website admits its Circuit Court has experienced “significantly increased docket demands associated with handling misdemeanor criminal matters” which means misdemeanor dockets are often overloaded, resulting in trial delays.
“It’s all a money and numbers game—there’s not enough people, not enough spaces, not enough jails, not enough juvenile facilities,” an officer said. “Juveniles commit a crime and they’re back on the street within hours.”
According to county prison data, there is an approximate 1,203 jail population and prison population of more than 3,000 inmates held at the Baltimore County Department of Corrections.
The local impact of criminal justice reform is becoming a common argument both residents and officers use to justify prevalence of crime.
“No one wants to do this job anymore just because a lot of our rights are slowly being taken away,” the SRO said.
In Baltimore County, a police accountability board was put in place last year as part of the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021. A panel of nine civilians appointed by the county executive are tasked with making policing-improvement recommendations.
“A strong relationship between law enforcement and the communities they serve is vital, and accountability is fundamental in building trust,” County Executive Johnny Olszewski said according to a county government release.
The Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021 repealed law enforcement’s bill of rights when enacted two years ago in April, becoming the first state to do so.
Meanwhile, the police force has 215 vacancies out of nearly 1,961 positions, according to the Baltimore County Police Department.
“Everybody’s retiring and no one wants to do the job, so we can’t find qualified people [and] it makes it difficult,” the officer said. “Then, when you can’t find qualified people what do you do? We’re hiring people that fifteen years ago we wouldn’t have interviewed.”
A report by the Legal Defense Fund found “tough-on-crime” practices did not prevent places experiencing a homicide spike in 2020.
Social and economic inequalities exacerbated by the pandemic were best reasons for rise in homicides and crime nationally, according to researchers at the Legal Defense Fund.
As Baltimore County has implemented progressive policies, the government has yet to slash any police and public safety budgets.
Baltimore County has also increased its spending on public safety for the past three years, according to the county’s open budget data. The county had a public safety budget of $239.8 million in 2020 before upping the total to $264.29 million in 2021—increasing the police department’s budget by nearly $25 million.
Recently in 2022, Baltimore County increased its public safety budget to $267.89 million, giving $135.90 million to operations bureau alone.
Though officers have a unique perspective on crime in Baltimore County, much of their reasoning as to why certain areas are flooded more with crime come from experience and insider knowledge on how departments mitigate practices.
On first glance, it may seem Baltimore County’s implementations of a police accountability board and so on could place more oversight on officers’ duties. However, with the county’s massive budget invested in public safety, the current administration has clearly set priorities on public safety.
