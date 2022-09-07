Last Thursday, the Maryland Cycling Classic kicked off a multitude of family fun events that concluded the headlining race of international cycling teams.

A collection of 16 teams of world class cyclists race the 120-mile course through Baltimore County before finishing along Pratt St. in downtown Baltimore. However, the Maryland Cycling Classic offered more activities for children and their families to participate in before the big race.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.