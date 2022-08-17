Lawyers for the 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of killing a driver who confronted a group of them with a bat last month explained the nature of the case.
A grand jury indicted the teenage squeegee worker from Essex accused of fatally shooting Tim Reynolds, a driver who approached him with a bat. The teenager is being charged as an adult while facing extensive felony charges that can potentially carry a life sentence.
The teenager’s attorneys, Warren Brown and J. Wyndal Gordon, said their client should be tried as a juvenile considering the nature of this specific case. Brown explained trying him as an adult is unnecessary given he was 14 years old at the time of the incident.
“It’s a 14-year-old at the time—now 15—who is charged with shooting a guy who was very threatening,” Brown said.
Police said 48-year-old Timothy Reynolds was in a “heated interaction” with a group of squeegee workers in downtown Baltimore on July 7, before confronting the youths with a bat. Then, one of the squeegee workers pulled out a firearm and fatally shot Reynolds.
“Someone wielding a bat we believe is definitely deadly force and the law allows deadly force to be met with deadly force,” Gordon said during a press conference. “We understand the duty to retreat but there is no duty when it’s unsafe or the avenue of escape is unknown.”
The teenager was later arrested at a home in Essex after being questioned by city detectives with his father Tavon Scott.
“He’s a good kid and everybody makes mistakes,” Scott said in a press conference last month. “He’s scared—he’s never been to jail before.”
Scott questioned why “a grown man” like Reynolds would confront “a child” with baseball bat, while criticizing people for labeling his son as “just a squeegee kid.”
According to Brown, his teenage client had no prior arrests or past criminal record and determined the grand jury’s decision to try him as an adult is not right because the teenager did not premeditate.
The teenager’s attorneys say the judgement of a 14-year-old should not be held to same standard as a full-grown adult.
“It’s not anything diabolical, it’s nothing planned—it’s a 14-year-old reacting,” Brown said.
Court documents, however, reveal Reynolds was hit in the head with a rock as he was walking away from the interaction.
The teenager’s attorneys have filed a motion to transfer the case to a juvenile court, according to Brown. Judge Yvette Bryant signed an order to require the investigation report to be heard in court, determining whether the case will be remain in the adult system or transferred to the juvenile system.
As the case continues to progress, a GoFundMe has been set up to financially assist Reynolds’ wife and family.
According to a fundraiser for the victim’s family, Reynolds was an engineer and “the breadwinner for his household” as he leaves behind three kids and his wife, Shannon. The fundraiser has raised almost $71,000 of its goal towards $100,000.
