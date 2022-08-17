Squeegee Worker Shooting

Forensics team gather and collect evidence at the scene of a shooting on Conway St. at the intersection of light Street across from Harborplace Thursday, July 7, 2022 in Baltimore.

 Karl Merton Ferron/The Baltimore Sun via AP

Lawyers for the 15-year-old squeegee worker accused of killing a driver who confronted a group of them with a bat last month explained the nature of the case.

A grand jury indicted the teenage squeegee worker from Essex accused of fatally shooting Tim Reynolds, a driver who approached him with a bat. The teenager is being charged as an adult while facing extensive felony charges that can potentially carry a life sentence.

