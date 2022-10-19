With early voting beginning soon, The Avenue News has compiled a comprehensive list of candidates running for state and county positions that details their stances on various issues and previous accomplishments.
Early voting will run from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, and general election day will be on Nov. 8. Early voting centers will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day including weekends.
County voters can find more information, including their polling location, on the state’s board of elections website.
Below is a compiled guide for voters specifically based in the Essex, Middle River, Rosedale and White Marsh areas:
Governor
Wes Moore (D)
Democratic candidate Wes Moore is a Baltimore City native who went on to become a combat veteran, bestselling author and investment banker before running for the state’s highest elected office. Moore cites the most pressing issue facing Maryland as creating more job opportunities, earn higher wages and grow generational wealth. According to his economic plan, Moore anticipates raising the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour by next year while attempting to produce 150,000 new STEM graduates during his first term. He believes accessibility to education can remedy the state’s economic inequalities. His website ensures families have access to free pre-K, while reinstating Maryland’s Governor’s Office for Children and expanding access to CTE programs. Moore also looks to supplement the $1.7 billion in federal infrastructure money to the state’s bus transit system, and establish a Red Line that will connect East and West Baltimore communities. On reproductive rights, Moore’s potential administration will enshrine the right to abortion in Maryland’s Constitution and introduce laws requiring Maryland’s Medicaid program to provide one year of postpartum coverage to new mothers. If elected, Wes Moore will be the state’s first Black governor in Maryland’s history, and will focus on reduce the racial wealth gap.
Dan Cox (R)
Republican candidate Cox is a state delegate who has represented Frederick and Carroll County since 2019 before running for the gubernatorial ticket this year. Some of stances highlighted in Cox’s platform include rolling back policing reforms, opposing reproductive rights and defending the second amendment in the Constitution. The Republican candidate posted his crime plan to allow for “modified stop and frisk” policies, hire 1,000 police officers across the state and restore qualified immunity for law enforcement. Cox’s pro-life approach has accounted for his introduction of 14 anti-abortion bills, some of which include penalties such as jail time and fines. Cox has, in the past, opposed a bill that would ban the possession and sale of ghost guns, and opposed another bill that would increase security measures at firearms stores. Though Cox has been the subject of mass criticism from Governor Larry Hogan, the Republican delegate has received endorsements from former president Donald Trump.
Baltimore County Executive
County Executive John Olszewski Jr. (D)
Olszewski aims to coast into his second term in office after winning the 2018 election. The County Executive has prioritized investing in education, transparency in local government and creating a sustainable county. Since the beginning of his administration, Olszewski has opened the local government by releasing tools like the County’s first open budget app and implementing data-driven management system BCSTAT to county residents. Olszewski also created the Office of Ethics and Accountability and passed a charter amendment to establish public financing of local elections. Legislatively, the county executive passed the SAFE Act requiring gun retailers to install responsible security measures; the SMART Policing Act that bans chokeholds and prevents officers with prior records of misconduct from serving in the county’s police force; and provided record funding of $2.3 billion to BCPS in his FY23 plan unveiled earlier this year. At the height of the pandemic, the County distributed over 1,400 grants to local businesses, totaling $25 million.
Pat McDonough (R)
Republican challenger Pat McDonough has thrown is hat into the ring to be County Executive, after 20 years of experience as a state delegate. McDonough has campaigned aggressively against Olszewski by calling his policies “radically left” and has accused the county executive of being anti-police, claiming Olszewski’s administration is responsible for an $80 million tax hike and described the county public schools as “failing.” Throughout the campaign season, McDonough brought forth concerns of police units being understaffed across the county. According to his website, McDonough, if elected, will bring retired officers back into the police force part-time and implement a countywide Citizens On Patrol Program. The Republican challenger also promised to eliminate critical race theory and sex education from school curriculums, while also implementing a Baltimore County Parents Bill of Rights that will give parents more say on what goes on in public school classrooms. McDonough’s campaign has been self-described as a movement titled “Save Our County,” where the former delegate wages a promise “not to allow Baltimore County to become another failure like Baltimore City.”
County Council
- District 5:
Councilman David Marks (R)
Republican incumbent David Marks has maintained a reputation of protecting local green spaces, deterring overdevelopment and working with members across the political aisle to pass legislation. The former special education teacher has said public safety is his top priority, with the county experiencing a record-high homicide rate last year. Marks’ solution in curbing crime locally is found in providing lower healthcare costs for police officers to help fill vacancies seen throughout the county. The Republican councilman believes that Section 8 housing should be dispersed equally across the county, and holds that open land should be coveted for potential parks and schools/libraries. Marks has helped pass legislation that requires developers to pay impact fees for schools and infrastructure, advanced 11 new parks in his district and helped fund two new elementary schools and a middle school in northeastern Baltimore County. Recently, Marks has been a vocal activist in trying to secure portions of the property where the old C.P. Crane Plant once stood to be repurposed into a public park.
Crystal Francis (D)
Middle River resident Crystal Francis has 14 years of experience in public policy before running for District 5’s council seat. To ensure diversity within the local government body, Francis is the only woman who can potentially be in the county council—given Councilwoman Cathy Bevins’ retirement by the end of the year. Increasing opportunities for county residents remains at the top of her list of issues such as eliminating disparity in education in certain neighborhoods . While many candidates look to deter or spread affordable housing throughout the county, Francis highlights how finding root causes as to why so many residents cannot afford homes. According to Francis, over-saturation of Section 8 is due to median-low incomes incongruence with high market prices to purchase a home. Francis has also stated her desire to implement mentorships for young students that will encompass big brother and sister programs.
- District 6:
Tony Campbell (R)
Republican candidate Tony Campbell is a political science faculty member at Towson University. Having a masters in social science and a bachelors in political science, Campbell believes violent crime is a top issue facing District 6—and blames lack of law enforcement in Baltimore City. To remedy his top concern of crime, Campbell said the County government needs to portray a public image of law enforcement and closing the gaps in communication between cops and residents can help ensure trust in policing units. Campbell also wishes to make Baltimore County a friend to small businesses while stressing how economic growth must bring improvements in residents’ quality of life. He highlighted a need for transparency between the school board and families who send their kid to public schools and believes the county council should have drastic oversight in the funds given to Baltimore County Public Schools.
Mike Ertel (D)
Ertel looks to utilize his comprehensive experience in community organizations for local government. A commercial insurance broker, Ertel has set his focus on three big issues facing the county: increased poverty, crime and underperforming schools. According to his website, Ertel has laid out his “core beliefs” that are broken down into education, environment and enhanced public safety. For his district, the Democratic candidate looks to incorporate more STEM and CTE programs for students, along with increased support for CCBC career certification courses. Ertel wants to increase tree canopies and implement solar panels for public buildings. Finally, the councilman-hopeful would like to establish police-monitored camera systems and add more mental health professionals to police units.
State Senator
- District 6:
Sen. Johnny Ray Salling (R)
Republican incumbent Johnny Ray Salling has been in the Maryland Senate since 2015 where he has presided over a number of committees. A Sparrows Point native, Salling has sponsored 15 bills that have been signed into law this year. Of those bills, some include the Statewide Targeted Overdose Prevention (STOP) Act that focuses on the opioid crisis. Disagreeing with calls to defund police departments, the District 6 Senator supports providing officers with additional funding and benefits. Though Salling sees the medical benefits from marijuana, he staunchly disagrees with the notion the plant drug should be legalized for recreational use.
Corey Edwards (D)
Edwards took the Democratic nomination this summer to go against the senatorial incumbent of District 6. Growing up in Dundalk, Edwards has worked in local government throughout his professional career where he is now employed in the Maryland Department of Emergency Management. Edward cites his top priority, if elected, would be providing more resources for local law enforcement to boost public safety in District 6. He also wishes to secure funding for improving infrastructure, invest in local green spaces and hold the school systems in District 6 accountable. On his website, Edwards begs the question: is the sixth district better now than it was four years ago?
- District 7:
Sen. J.B. Jennings (R)
Running unopposed, Jennings has represented District 7 as their senator since 2011. Jennings highlights his main issues as a free-marketer for local small businesses, fighting to lower sales tax back to 5 percent, preserving agricultural land in his district, and providing more benefits to local military personnel.
House of Delegates
- District 6:
Robin Grammer (R)
Grammer has been District 6’s state delegate since 2015, where he has spent the last seven years in the House’s Appropriations Committee and Judiciary Committee. This year, Grammer sponsored legislation that enacted an exemption to spousal privilege in court proceedings. Recently, he introduced legislation hat would prevent the state’s natural resources department from dredging in the Man O’War Shoals. In an interview with the Baltimore Sun, Grammer said his top priority is pressing the state to remain in a “supervisory role” at the Back River Waste Water Treatment Plant.
Bob Long (R)
Republican delegate Bob Long has represented the sixth district since 2015, spending most of time working in the Ways and Means Committee. According to his website, Long looks to make the state a “business-friendly” environment, commit unwavering support for law enforcement, calls for transparency on school funding and help redistrict Maryland after describing the state as “the worst gerrymandered state in the country.”
Ric Metzgar (R)
Metzgar has been a member of the state’s House of Delegates since 2015, where he has been on a number of committees such as the Ways and Means Committee, Tax Credit Evaluation Committee, and Health and Government Operations Committee. However, he currently only serves in the Appropriations Committee since 2019. Metzgar has sponsored three bills that have been signed into law this year such as giving tax credits to veterans and the elderly, and commissioning a study to evaluate the state’s Division for Rehabilitation Services.
Megan Ann Mioduszewski (D)
Mioduszewski looks to open the door to the district’s delegates that has been a Republican strong hold since 2015. Born and raised in Dundalk, Mioduszewski has served on the Baltimore County Democratic Central Committee since 2014. Mioduszewski had an unsuccessful campaign in 2018, and wishes to move past that come time to vote. The Democratic candidate has a main priority in providing Maryland veterans with proper healthcare, as well as creating more jobs and slashing taxes within the sixth district.
Jake Mohorovic, III (D)
Democratic candidate Jake Mohorovic III is the son of former Del. Jake Mohorovic Jr., who served as District 7’s delegate as a member of the Democratic Party from 1995 to 2003.
- District 7A:
Kathy Szeliga (R)
Kathy Szeliga has been a member of the House of Delegates since 2011, where she currently serves on the Environment and Transportation Committee, Rules and Executive Nominations Committee and Legislative Policy Committee. This year, Szeliga has sponsored a multitude of bills that have signed into laws that span from veteran affairs to, most recently, the Insulin Cost Reduction Act.
Ryan Nawrocki (R)
Republican candidate Nawrocki has stated on the record that voters in his district deserve a “real conservative voice” in Annapolis. Serving in former Governor Bob Ehrlich’s administration, Nawrocki mainly wishes to cut the cost of living for Marylanders. Specifically, Nawrocki promises to advocate for a one-time tax rebate of $600 for joint filers and $300 for individuals. He also promises to ban critical race theory instruction in schools, and fully fund police departments.
Lydia X. Z. Brown (D)
Brown is running for a delegate seat in District 7A to bring what she believes will be progressive policies to the area. Brown has 15 years of community organizing, with most of her experience being a special education lawyer. Brown promises to advocate for universal pre-K, raise the minimum wage to $24 and increasing funding for social services and mental health resources in the community.
State’s Attorney
Scott Shellenberger (D)
Shellenberger has been Baltimore County’s state’s attorney since 2007, where he looks to address the root causes of criminality that is “beyond their control,” according to a Baltimore Sun interview. Shellenberger also says his top priority would be to change the public’s perception of the criminal justice system.
James A. Haynes (R)
Haynes is the Republican challenger against Shellenberger for Baltimore County’s state attorney race. Haynes has spent more than 20 years as a trial lawyer in the Maryland court system and hopes to find ways to strengthen respect for law enforcement.
Attorney General
Anthony G. Brown (D)
Brown hopes to be Brian Frosh’s successor and to be an advocate of change. Anthony Brown most notably ran against Gov. Larry Hogan in 2014 and lost in the general election. Since then, has served as the U.S. representative for Maryland’s fourth congressional district since 2017.
Michael Peroutka (R)
The far-right leaning Peroutka promises to prosecute those who violate “God-given, constitutionally protected, liberties” and protect Marylanders from “those who have entered the United States and Maryland unlawfully,” according to his campaign site.
Comptroller
Barry Glassman (R)
The Republican candidate from Darlington, Harford County, looks to be the state’s comptroller and take over the helms from Peter Franchot if elected. Glassman currently serves as the county executive of Harford County and believes curbing inflation for Marylanders is his top priority.
Brooke Elizabeth Lierman (D)
Lierman is a civil rights attorney and state delegate for Maryland’s 46th district. The Democratic candidate has prioritized closing the racial wealth gap and help combat high prices for Marylanders.
