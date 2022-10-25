Eastern Technical High School faced Patapsco in an anticipated football game, where the Mavericks prevailed in a 20-0 blowout win.
Moments before kickoff, attendees flooded the stands at the Community College of Baltimore County in Essex.
Both the Mavericks and Patriots entered the matchup with identical overall records of 5-2 that made the build-up to last week’s game somewhat suspenseful.
However, the Mavericks had full control of the game with their defense, never budging to the Patriots’ stellar running offense.
“My defensive staff had a great game plan,” Mavericks Head Coach Bill Brinegar said.
Pressuring the Patriot’s quarterback immensely, the Mavericks were able to pick off a few interceptions and let the offense find their way to the end zone.
Brinegar also noted how Patapsco’s talented running back, Noah Cornish, ranked among the state’s leading rushers, and made it a focal point for the Mavericks’ defense to contain the star running back.
“The kids went out and executed—they knew they needed to stop [Cornish] first and force them to throw the ball, ” Brinegar said.
One observation of the Mavericks’ offense was their comfortability to throw the ball. Eastern Tech quarterback Gavin Weinhold tossed two touchdown passes to his pair of receivers that included a 40-yard scoring catch from sophomore Jadyn Vergara before the end of the first half.
According to Brinegar, improving the Mavericks’ passing game was a “point of emphasis” this season.
“We’re pretty young in the backfield,” Brinegar said. “But [passing the ball] is something we definitely wanted to do, and we’ve had some good weeks at and some bad weeks—I think [last] Friday was us taking advantage of the opportunities that we’re given to us.”
Eastern Tech’s superb defense carried on the rest of the game with insurmountable pressure to the Patriots’ backfield, where defensive tackle Johnathan Carter led the way with five tackles and one sack.
The Mavericks have a sort of Swiss blade team that encompasses a good number of players playing in different positions and sides of the ball.
Not only did sophomore Vergara haul in a 40-yard touchdown reception, but he also made his mark defensively with three tackles, three passes defended and one interception.
Sophomore Brandon Moore not only accounted for 51 rushing yards and one touchdown pass, but also offered support on defense by registering five tackles on his stat line.
Game attendees could see senior wide receiver Drew Raynor on the field the most. Raynor scored on a seven-yard touchdown pass and accounted for three tackles and one interception on the defensive side of the ball.
Raynor also served as the Mavericks’ kicker, knocking in two PATs beyond the goal posts.
The Mavericks now improved their record to 6-2 as they look to travel to New Town for a non-regional game this Saturday, Oct. 29. Eastern Tech will be facing a team that shrugged off a 9-0 victory over Owings Mills.
Brinegar laments the use of the word “potential” as he said the word is “like failure.” Instead, he likes to focus on the capacity in which his team already has to win games and push onward to the playoffs.
“We don’t like to use the word potential—potential to us is like failure because we haven’t reached that point yet,” Brinegar said. “So we like to talk about capability—how much more can we make ourselves be successful this week.”
