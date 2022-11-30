Last year, the annual Christmas Tree Lighting in Essex drew a crowd of over a hundred people. This Dec. 4, 2021, photo shows the 35-foot Norway Spruce towering over visitors that was decorated with string lights and oversized ornaments.
The Essex Christmas Tree lighting is a rich holiday tradition in eastern Baltimore County and is scheduled for Dec. 3 at 5 p.m. at the Heritage Society of Essex and Middle River.
Contributed by Lisa Harlow
Coming up this Saturday, Dec. 3, the Essex Heritage Society will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting to kick off the holiday season in the community.
Kicking off at 5 p.m., the Heritage Society plans to have a slew of attractions for attendees that include a DJ playing holiday music and a highly anticipated appearance from Santa Claus.
Santa Claus will roll into the event escorted by fire engines from the Essex Volunteer Fire Department, where he and his wife, Mrs. Claus, will be available inside the museum for photos with kids once they light up the tree.
According to organizers, children will receive a goody bag with gift cards, a stuffed animal, a hat and glove set and other little toys.
“I think that the event is like one big holiday party for the community, and people may not see each other throughout the year, but they always stop by for the tree lighting,” said Lisa Harlow, president of the Heritage Society.
According to Harlow, the first tree lighting was held in 1975 where the holiday tradition has continued even through the pandemic.
Usually, the Christmas tree used for the event ranges from 20 to 35 feet, with last season’s tree being the tallest one the event has ever seen at 35 feet.
However, this year the tree is 25 feet tall—a happy medium that looks to serve as the official countdown to Christmas.
“We just take a look around the tree farm and see what strikes us, then we factor in the possibilities of how tall it is and is it feasible to take down and its location,” Harlow said.
“Most people don’t know this but the trees we pick are usually in the early stages of dying, so the following year the tree would have to be taken down anyway.”
Frostee Tree Farm in White Marsh has donated the tree for the event for the past five years. The owner, Paul Stiffler, is a longtime Essex businessman and community advocate.
According to the Heritage Society, the group has purchased all new bulbs this year that will add up to a total of 2,000 C9 light bulbs on the tree this year, along with 150 ornaments and a gracious amount of tinsel.
George Lang of Power Factor Co. has been acknowledged for doing the hard labor to make the Christmas tree lighting possible. Lang typically brings a crew of up to five people who help cut down the tree and haul it back to Essex.
“A lot of it is tradition of Essex and just to keep it going, and just seeing everyone enjoy it in the community,” Lang said. “It’s good to have some good news in the world where everything is bad news.”
Lang and his crew of helpers are also in charge of anchoring the 25-foot tree in place, as well as supplying and decorating the tree with the large number of lights, ornaments and tinsel.
According to Harlow, the whole process from cutting the tree to making it look presentable took up to seven hours with the crew and another group of volunteers from the museum.
Del. Ric Metzgar and State Sen. Johnny Ray Salling are scheduled to say a few words at the Christmas Tree Lighting in Essex.
“While the tree lighting is our signature event, what I hear from lots of people is how much they enjoy driving down Eastern Boulevard at night and seeing the tree lit up,” Harlow said.
“No matter what age [you are], the tree brings a sense of joy and pride in the Essex community.”
