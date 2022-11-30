Coming up this Saturday, Dec. 3, the Essex Heritage Society will hold its annual Christmas Tree Lighting to kick off the holiday season in the community.

Kicking off at 5 p.m., the Heritage Society plans to have a slew of attractions for attendees that include a DJ playing holiday music and a highly anticipated appearance from Santa Claus.

