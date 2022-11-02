Last Sunday, Oct. 30, the Essex Elks Lodge held a fall community event Safety Day for Essex residents and their children that included a number of fall activities.

Beginning at 1 p.m., youngsters from all over Essex got to take in some pre-Halloween fun by dressing up in their best costumes and getting some candy just before the holiday.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.