Last Sunday, Oct. 30, the Essex Elks Lodge held a fall community event Safety Day for Essex residents and their children that included a number of fall activities.
Beginning at 1 p.m., youngsters from all over Essex got to take in some pre-Halloween fun by dressing up in their best costumes and getting some candy just before the holiday.
This free event had a multitude of meaningful celebrations that included a deejay music, a costume parade, pumpkin painting and many more.
The Baltimore County Police Department and Fire Department were also in attendance with squad cars and firetrucks open for any kids who wish to ring the sirens for fun.
This is part of the Baltimore County Police and Community Relations Council that formed over thirty years ago that were designed to engage communities and build trust and partnership with community members.
Along with the Essex Elks Lodge, the PCRC had brochures and a poster board that informed attendees on issues from substance abuse and how to help police curb crime in their prospected area.
However, the event turned out to be a lovely time for parents and children a like to spend quality time together.
“We live in Essex and its been a cool event,” said parent Matt Baumgartner. “Any chance to let the kids run around in their costumes and play is always a good thing.”
Though no one can testify against the conveniency of trunk-or-treating being that it’s less walking and during the daytime for families to bond over the weekend, as some parents see the growing trend as a positive thing.
“It’s definitely something for our son to do today,” said attendee Derrick Wilmering. “They never had trunk-or-treats when we were younger so it seems like more and more they do trunk-or-treating than actual trick-or-treating.”
However, the real highlighted activity for the Essex Elks’ Safety Day Event was a red ribbon celebration that commemorates the service of former officer.
According to the Elks Drug Awareness Program Chair Joe McGreeney, areas nationwide take time to celebrate and commend the memory of slain DEA agent Enrique “Kiki” Camarena, who was unfortunately kidnapped, tortured and brutally murdered by drug traffickers in 1985.
“A year after Kiki’s death, his hometown of Calexico, California put together a red ribbon celebration in his honor and it just grew nationally,” said McGrenney.
Congress even officially established Red Ribbon Week to be celebrated the last week of every October in 1988.
The Essex Elks Drug Awareness Program joined the national celebration in 1987 and ever since has participated between Oct. 23 to 31, every year.
In the midst of all the activities, McGreeney and other volunteers gathered all the children and gave them each a red balloon, after pledging to say no to drugs.
After McGreeney concluded his heartfelt speech about the tragic former DEA agent Enrique Camarena, all the children let go of their red balloons into the air.
